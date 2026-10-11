ETV Bharat / state

Photo Of Bhagat Singh In Ludhiana Voter List, Electoral Irregularities Ruffle Feathers

Jatinder Khangura, District President, Aam Aadmi Party, Ludhiana. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A photo of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the voter list in Ludhiana and the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls have drawn a sharp political reaction amid the nationwide stir over voter deletions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In the voter list of booth number 38, at serial number 422, instead of the voter Aman Kumar's photo, there is a picture of Bhagat Singh. The goof up has going viral on social media, with people raising questions about the fairness of SIR. The voter lists were published recently.

Former MLA and Ludhiana District Congress president Sanjay Talwar has demanded an investigation in the matter. Ludhiana District Congress President Sanjay Talwar. (ETV Bharat) Talwar has also expressed apprehension that there have been irregularities in the voter lists at about 235 booths. Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Himanshu Jain, has assured action in the matter. "This could be due to a technical error, and we are investigating the matter. Further action will be taken against whoever is at fault after a full investigation," he said. Photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in East assembly constituency Ludhiana voter list. (ETV Bharat)