Photo Of Bhagat Singh In Ludhiana Voter List, Electoral Irregularities Ruffle Feathers
The photo of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the voter list and alleged irregularities at about 235 booths has drawn political criticism.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Ludhiana: A photo of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the voter list in Ludhiana and the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls have drawn a sharp political reaction amid the nationwide stir over voter deletions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
In the voter list of booth number 38, at serial number 422, instead of the voter Aman Kumar's photo, there is a picture of Bhagat Singh. The goof up has going viral on social media, with people raising questions about the fairness of SIR. The voter lists were published recently.
Former MLA and Ludhiana District Congress president Sanjay Talwar has demanded an investigation in the matter.
Talwar has also expressed apprehension that there have been irregularities in the voter lists at about 235 booths.
Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Himanshu Jain, has assured action in the matter. "This could be due to a technical error, and we are investigating the matter. Further action will be taken against whoever is at fault after a full investigation," he said.
Jatinder Khangura, district president, Aam Aadmi Party, lashed out at the election authorities over the "goof-up."
"Election Commission officials have not spared even Shaheed Bhagat Singh. His picture has also been printed on the voter list. This is not a technical error but a huge scam that is going on, which needs to be investigated. We are already protesting on the streets against the Chief Election Commissioner, who should resign now," said Khangura.
These "electoral discrepancies" have come to the fore when protests have been witnessed across the country over the deletion of votes in the SIR.
Apart from Congress and AAP, other opposition parties have demonstrated on the streets seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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