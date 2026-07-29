ETV Bharat / state

Photo Identification Not Mandatory For Filing Writ Petitions: Allahabad HC

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday held that litigants and advocates are not required to personally visit the court for photo identification while filing writ petitions, observing that affidavits duly notarised anywhere in the country are valid for the purpose.

A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai in Lucknow made the observation while dismissing a petition challenging the Photo Affidavit Identification system followed by the high court.

The bench said the Stamp Reporting Section accepts all legally valid affidavits, whether filed through the Photo Affidavit Identification procedure or duly notarised before a notary.