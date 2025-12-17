Cab Robbed By PhD Scholar, NET Aspirant After Shooting Driver In Haryana’s Rewari
The accused have been identified as Devanshu from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and Shubham from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Rewari: Police on Tuesday arrested a PhD scholar and a UGC NET aspirant for robbing a taxi cab after shooting the driver in Rewari police station limits in Haryana.
According to DSP Surendra Sheoran, the police control room received information around 6 AM that the accused tried to snatch the car from the cab driver near Banipur Chowk. “When he resisted, they shot him in the leg. Two people have been arrested in this case. The accused have been identified as Devanshu from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and Shubham from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Mohsanpur village in Aligarh, who drove the car, said that the incident happened on the Delhi - Jaipur Highway (NH 48). According to him, Devanshu, a PhD scholar and Shubham, a Post Graduate preparing for the UGC NET exams, booked his cab through an online service at around 1 am.
He picked up two young men from Old Delhi Railway Station and headed towards Jaipur. When the taxi reached near Banipur Chowk in Haryana’s Rewari, the men who were sitting in the back seat asked him to stop the car on the pretext of needing to urinate. One of the men then held a pistol to his temple.
When he resisted, Sanjay said, they shot him in the right leg. They then removed him from the driver's seat, and the other man started driving. The bullet hit his thigh, causing him to bleed profusely. The two men drove around for a considerable time before snatching Rs. 18,000 and his mobile phone. Later, the accused dropped him near a hospital on Circular Road, threw away his mobile phone, and fled.
Acting on the information, the police arrested the two and, based on the taxi driver's statement, registered a case at Kasola police station under various sections, including robbery, attempted murder, and the Arms Act. Besides the vehicle, two pistols, 89 rounds of ammunition, 3 magazines, 4 mobile phones, SIM cards, a wave blocker (jammer), and a GPS detector were recovered from the accused.
The Crime Investigative Agency of the Haryana police is working to unravel the mystery of how jammers and GPS detectors were being used. According to cyber experts, wave blockers block or modify different types of waves. Besides reducing mobile radiation, they can also disable call and internet services. They can also block communication signals in power lines. GPS detectors help to find the location of a person, object, or vehicle.
The case is further complicated by the fact that the bag with weapons and equipment was abandoned in an unidentified location. How the criminals were able to enter the capital with arms without the Delhi Police or intelligence agencies detecting their presence also prompted concerns. The accused are being interrogated intensively. They will be produced in court on Wednesday.
