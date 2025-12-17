ETV Bharat / state

Cab Robbed By PhD Scholar, NET Aspirant After Shooting Driver In Haryana’s Rewari

Rewari: Police on Tuesday arrested a PhD scholar and a UGC NET aspirant for robbing a taxi cab after shooting the driver in Rewari police station limits in Haryana.

According to DSP Surendra Sheoran, the police control room received information around 6 AM that the accused tried to snatch the car from the cab driver near Banipur Chowk. “When he resisted, they shot him in the leg. Two people have been arrested in this case. The accused have been identified as Devanshu from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and Shubham from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Mohsanpur village in Aligarh, who drove the car, said that the incident happened on the Delhi - Jaipur Highway (NH 48). According to him, Devanshu, a PhD scholar and Shubham, a Post Graduate preparing for the UGC NET exams, booked his cab through an online service at around 1 am.

He picked up two young men from Old Delhi Railway Station and headed towards Jaipur. When the taxi reached near Banipur Chowk in Haryana’s Rewari, the men who were sitting in the back seat asked him to stop the car on the pretext of needing to urinate. One of the men then held a pistol to his temple.