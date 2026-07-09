ETV Bharat / state

PHC Building Collapses Due To Rain In Village In Haryana's Sonipat

Sonipat: It has been raining in Haryana's Sonipat for the last two days throwing life out of gear in several parts of the district.

Due to the heavy downpour, a large portion of the government Primary Health Centre (PHC) building in Rohat village, Kharkhoda block, collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Upon receiving information, Civil Surgeon Dr Anuradha Jain arrived at the spot and assessed the situation.

The mishap occurred when no staff was present in the building. The PHC in Rohat village was built in 2013 and was inaugurated by Congress MP Jitendra Malik and MLA Jaibeer Valmiki. A homeopathic doctor, an allopathic doctor, and a dental surgeon are posted at the centre which has approximately 24 to 25 rooms.