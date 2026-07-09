PHC Building Collapses Due To Rain In Village In Haryana's Sonipat
Since no staff was present in the building when it collapsed, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Sonipat: It has been raining in Haryana's Sonipat for the last two days throwing life out of gear in several parts of the district.
Due to the heavy downpour, a large portion of the government Primary Health Centre (PHC) building in Rohat village, Kharkhoda block, collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Upon receiving information, Civil Surgeon Dr Anuradha Jain arrived at the spot and assessed the situation.
The mishap occurred when no staff was present in the building. The PHC in Rohat village was built in 2013 and was inaugurated by Congress MP Jitendra Malik and MLA Jaibeer Valmiki. A homeopathic doctor, an allopathic doctor, and a dental surgeon are posted at the centre which has approximately 24 to 25 rooms.
Dr Jain said 50 to 70 patients visit the PHC daily for treatment. "Fortunately, no patients or staff were present in the building at the time of the accident," she said. Dr Jain said a proposal for repairs to the building was submitted in January, but even after six months, work has not begun.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall once again brought traffic to a near standstill in Haryana’s Gurugram with long queues of vehicles seen on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) and several key roads as waterlogging disrupted movement across the city.
The fresh spell of rain came a day after large parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging, with flooded roads, stranded vehicles and traffic congestion exposing the city's drainage challenges despite pre-monsoon preparations.
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