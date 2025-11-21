'Phansi Ghar' Row: Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee Is Serious About The Case, Says BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar
Ajay Mahawar said Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel, and Rakhi Birla were given two chances to present their views but they failed.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders yet again failed to appear before Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges Committee in connection with the 'Phansi Ghar' (gallons) row.
Condemning the AAP leaders for ignoring two summons, Privileges Committee member and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said two meetings were held and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, were given ample time to appear before the committee. "However, they defied the committee's notice and failed to turn up. The committee is serious about the gallows case and is thoroughly probing it," he said.
According to Mahawar, the details of the two meetings and the committee's decision cannot be disclosed to the media at the moment. "The committee is conducting the proceedings and hearings in this matter within its jurisdiction and powers. No one is above the Constitution. The committee will take appropriate decision in this matter under the powers granted by the Constitution. The 'Phansi Ghar' issue has been discussed extensively in the Assembly. Only after that, the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee, and therefore, it is being considered with utmost seriousness," he added.
However, AAP has strongly condemned the BJP government for allegedly turning the Privileges Committee of the 8th Delhi Assembly into a political weapon. They said that the BJP is misusing legislative committees to divert Delhiites' attention from Delhi's growing pollution crisis and poor public facilities. The AAP has questioned the legal basis of the Privileges Committee's proceedings.
"The incident that is being reported occurred in August 2022, when the 7th Assembly was in session. The Assembly was dissolved in February 2025. Upon dissolution, all its privileges and proceedings cease. The 8th Assembly cannot initiate or pursue privilege proceedings related to the previous term," an AAP leader said.
Citing the Supreme Court order in Amarinder Singh vs Punjab Legislative Assembly (2010) case, AAP leaders said that the committee's action is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and purely motivated by political vendetta. AAP said that the Privileges Committee's role is to preserve the institution's dignity, not to become a political tool.
"The Assembly represents the aspirations of the people. Its committees should address pressing public welfare issues, not be misused for diversionary purposes. Ignoring the pollution emergency and public discontent, and convening special meetings solely to target opponents is irresponsible and vindictive," an AAP leader said.
The 'Phasi Ghar' is a political dispute over authenticity of a room in the Delhi Assembly building, which the erstwhile AAP government claimed was a British-era gallons chamber in 2022 but the current BJP government has disputed it, resulting in an investigation and legal challenges.
