'Phansi Ghar' Row: Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee Is Serious About The Case, Says BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders yet again failed to appear before Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges Committee in connection with the 'Phansi Ghar' (gallons) row.

Condemning the AAP leaders for ignoring two summons, Privileges Committee member and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said two meetings were held and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, were given ample time to appear before the committee. "However, they defied the committee's notice and failed to turn up. The committee is serious about the gallows case and is thoroughly probing it," he said.

According to Mahawar, the details of the two meetings and the committee's decision cannot be disclosed to the media at the moment. "The committee is conducting the proceedings and hearings in this matter within its jurisdiction and powers. No one is above the Constitution. The committee will take appropriate decision in this matter under the powers granted by the Constitution. The 'Phansi Ghar' issue has been discussed extensively in the Assembly. Only after that, the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee, and therefore, it is being considered with utmost seriousness," he added.

However, AAP has strongly condemned the BJP government for allegedly turning the Privileges Committee of the 8th Delhi Assembly into a political weapon. They said that the BJP is misusing legislative committees to divert Delhiites' attention from Delhi's growing pollution crisis and poor public facilities. The AAP has questioned the legal basis of the Privileges Committee's proceedings.