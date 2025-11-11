ETV Bharat / state

Phansi Ghar: Kejriwal, Sisodia's Plea Challenging Delhi Assembly Summons Not Maintainable, says HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said prima facie the plea of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, challenging the summons issued to them by the Delhi Legislative Assembly's privilege committee over the 'phansi ghar' issue, is "not maintainable".

Justice Sachin Datta made the oral observation as the petition came up for hearing and listed it for further proceedings on Wednesday at the request of the counsel representing the office of the legislative assembly as he was busy in some other court.

The Delhi Assembly has summoned senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla, asking them to appear in person on November 13 before the committee looking into the previous AAP government's 'phansi ghar' (execution room) claims.

Kejriwal and Sisodia have approached the high court challenging the summons, saying that the notice showed that the proceedings are not founded on any complaint or report or refer to a motion of breach of privilege or contempt.

During the brief hearing, the counsel for the office of legislative assembly, committee of privileges and the deputy secretary (legislation), raised a preliminary objection saying that the petition was not maintainable.

He urged the court to hear the matter on Wednesday. The counsel for the AAP leaders prayed that notice be issued in the stay application as the impugned notice, challenged by them, was per se without jurisdiction.

The 'phansi ghar' was inaugurated in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia inside the assembly complex on August 22, 2022, when they were serving as Delhi chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. While Kejriwal was the chief guest, the then deputy speaker Rakhi Birla was the guest of honour and Goel presided over the ceremony.

Challenging the summons, the petition said the reference to the committee appeared to be for verifying "authenticity" – a function beyond the remit of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and especially its privileges committee, that too for the next Vidhan Sabha.