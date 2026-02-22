ETV Bharat / state

Phagun Madai Fair Begins In Dantewada With Special Prayers To Danteshwari Devi

Like every year, tight security arrangements have been made for the historic fair in the region. On the first day of the fair, the deity was worshipped with the installation of the Kalash or sacred pot. The 12-day religious festivities will feature different palanquin processions and traditional rituals in the temple complex and the city.

Dantewada: The Phagun Madai Fair began on Sunday with special prayers dedicated to goddess Danteshwari Devi in the Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The annual fair, which will continue till March 5, is attended by millions of devotees with daily footfalls of thousands on average.

On Monday, the Khorkhundni program will be held under the second palanquin at 9 pm. On Tuesday, the third palanquin dance will be held at 10 pm. On Wednesday, the Lamhamar program will be held under the fourth palanquin at 1 pm. On Thursday, the Kodrimar program will be held under the fifth palanquin at 2 am. On Friday, the Chitalmar program will be held under the sixth palanquin at 3 pm. On Saturday, the Ganwarmar program will be held under the seventh palanquin at 4 pm. On Sunday, the Aamvarmar and Gari programs will be held under the eighth palanquin at 10 pm. On March 2, the Holika Dahan will be held under the ninth palanquin at 10. On March 3, the Rang-Bhang and Paduka Puja will be held at 10 am. The fair will conclude on March 5 at 10 am with the farewell of the invited deities.

During the fair, the city of Dantewada will be imbued with a spiritual fervour with the presence of a large number of devotees and deities from rural areas. The temple committee has appealed to devotees to attend the event in large numbers to make it a success.