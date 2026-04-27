PG Medical Student Found Dead In Hostel Room At Institute Of Mental Health In Agra
Earlier, deceased, Vartika Singh, had filed a complaint of misconduct against a senior and then attempted to end life by an overdose of sleeping pills.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Agra: A 28-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra on Sunday night, police said.
The deceased, Vartika Singh, a first-year MD Psychiatry student, had joined the department on February 22, and had returned from her home three days ago.
She had not been answering her mother's phone calls since morning. Upon failing to contact Vartika, her mother called one of her classmates on Sunday night, who went to her room only to find the door locked from inside. After managing to open the door, they found Vartika lying unconscious on the bed. Her colleagues rushed her to SN Medical College, where doctors declared her brought dead.
DCP (City) Syed Ali Abbas said police had received information about the incident and preliminary investigations suggest it to be a suicide case. The actual cause of death will be revealed following the post-mortem report, he said.
Meanwhile, a matter regarding allegations of misconduct levelled by Vartika against a senior resident doctor has also surfaced. In the wake of Vartika's complaint, the hospital management had commissioned an inquiry committee but the allegations were not substantiated. This incident reveals that the student was under stress, police said.
According to the DCP (City), Vartika, a native of Lucknow, was a boarder on the first floor of the hostel located within the institute's campus on Kailashpuri Road within the jurisdiction of the Hariparvat police station area.
At around 5:30 pm on Sunday, Vartika's mother called her classmate, Dr Siddharth Sharma, who went to the hostel, and informed that Vartika's room was locked from inside. On being alerted, the management arrived at the scene and the hostel room door was forced open.
DCP (City) Abbas said no suicide note was recovered from Vartika's room. The student's mobile phone has been taken into custody, and her call details are currently being retrieved, he said adding that police would also speak to her family members and colleagues.
Dr Dinesh Rathore, director of the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital said that in February, Vartika Singh had accused senior resident Dr Sarthak, a resident of Ghaziabad, of misconduct after they had gone out together. Following this, she filed a complaint. Consequently, a committee comprising three doctors was constituted to investigate the matter. The committee submitted its report after recording statements and conducting an inquiry. The investigation report did not substantiate allegations of misconduct, he added.
Vartika Singh had been under stress ever since that incident. She had even attempted to end her life on March 27 by taking an overdose of sleeping pills. After undergoing treatment and showing signs of recovery, her family members had taken her home with them. She had returned to the institute just three days ago.
Now, a three-member inquiry committee, comprising Dr Brijesh Kumar, Dr Chanchal Chandra, and Dr Sumitra Mishra, are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire incident and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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