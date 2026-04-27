ETV Bharat / state

PG Medical Student Found Dead In Hostel Room At Institute Of Mental Health In Agra

Agra: A 28-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased, Vartika Singh, a first-year MD Psychiatry student, had joined the department on February 22, and had returned from her home three days ago.

She had not been answering her mother's phone calls since morning. Upon failing to contact Vartika, her mother called one of her classmates on Sunday night, who went to her room only to find the door locked from inside. After managing to open the door, they found Vartika lying unconscious on the bed. Her colleagues rushed her to SN Medical College, where doctors declared her brought dead.

DCP (City) Syed Ali Abbas said police had received information about the incident and preliminary investigations suggest it to be a suicide case. The actual cause of death will be revealed following the post-mortem report, he said.

Meanwhile, a matter regarding allegations of misconduct levelled by Vartika against a senior resident doctor has also surfaced. In the wake of Vartika's complaint, the hospital management had commissioned an inquiry committee but the allegations were not substantiated. This incident reveals that the student was under stress, police said.

According to the DCP (City), Vartika, a native of Lucknow, was a boarder on the first floor of the hostel located within the institute's campus on Kailashpuri Road within the jurisdiction of the Hariparvat police station area.

At around 5:30 pm on Sunday, Vartika's mother called her classmate, Dr Siddharth Sharma, who went to the hostel, and informed that Vartika's room was locked from inside. On being alerted, the management arrived at the scene and the hostel room door was forced open.