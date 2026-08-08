PFA Rescues Over 52,000 Wild Animals And Birds In Karnataka, Helps Rehabilitate Urban Wildlife
Each rescued animal undergoes veterinary examination, treatment, rehabilitation, and behavioural assessment before being released.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: More than 52,000 wild animals and birds were rescued and provided treatment by People for Animals (PFA) in Karnataka till July this year, including 29,144 birds, 15,212 reptiles and 8,034 mammals. The rescued animals include species such as the spectacled cobra, Indian rat snake, Russell's viper, three-striped palm squirrel, bonnet macaque, short-nosed fruit bat, black kite, rose-ringed parakeet, house crow, and white-cheeked barbet.
Each rescued animal undergoes veterinary examination, treatment, rehabilitation, and behavioural assessment before being released. The organisation works in coordination with the Karnataka Forest Department to return rehabilitated animals to their natural habitats.
Animals that suffer permanent injuries are provided long-term care. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Col. Dr Navaz Shariff, General Manager and Chief Veterinarian of PFA, said, “Our responsibility does not end with rescuing an animal. Every species requires specialised treatment, rehabilitation and careful assessment before it can safely return to the wild. The goal is always to restore the animal to its natural habitat whenever possible.”
PFA has established a dedicated wildlife rescue network across Bengaluru with five four-wheelers, seven motorcycles, and trained rescuers working in shifts. The organisation has introduced motorcycles to help the rescue team reach affected areas in time.
Once in the hospital, the birds undergo a tailored treatment protocol. They undergo procedures including fracture management and feather replacement using a dedicated feather bank.
Orphaned mammals, including monkeys and squirrels, are hand-raised and gradually socialised with members of their own species. They are then slowly weaned off human dependence to improve their ability to survive independently in the wild.
One of PFA's rehabilitation cases was a spectacled cobra also called “Scar Face”. The snake suffered severe facial injuries after being run over by a construction vehicle. Its parts were damaged, including the trachea and oesophagus. After 11 months of treatment and rehabilitation, the cobra was able to hunt and was released into the wild.
Additionally, PFA has conducted awareness programmes for more than five lakh students through schools, colleges, malls, and community outreach initiatives. These programmes focus on promoting coexistence with wildlife and educating people about safe ways to respond when they encounter injured or distressed animals.
“Wildlife conservation is a shared responsibility. Maintaining a safe distance and calling professionals can save both human lives and the lives of wild animals,” said Dr Navaz.
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