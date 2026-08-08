ETV Bharat / state

PFA Rescues Over 52,000 Wild Animals And Birds In Karnataka, Helps Rehabilitate Urban Wildlife

Bengaluru: More than 52,000 wild animals and birds were rescued and provided treatment by People for Animals (PFA) in Karnataka till July this year, including 29,144 birds, 15,212 reptiles and 8,034 mammals. The rescued animals include species such as the spectacled cobra, Indian rat snake, Russell's viper, three-striped palm squirrel, bonnet macaque, short-nosed fruit bat, black kite, rose-ringed parakeet, house crow, and white-cheeked barbet.

Each rescued animal undergoes veterinary examination, treatment, rehabilitation, and behavioural assessment before being released. The organisation works in coordination with the Karnataka Forest Department to return rehabilitated animals to their natural habitats.

Every rescued bird undergoes veterinary examination, treatment and rehabilitation (ETV Bharat)

Animals that suffer permanent injuries are provided long-term care. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Col. Dr Navaz Shariff, General Manager and Chief Veterinarian of PFA, said, “Our responsibility does not end with rescuing an animal. Every species requires specialised treatment, rehabilitation and careful assessment before it can safely return to the wild. The goal is always to restore the animal to its natural habitat whenever possible.”

PFA has established a dedicated wildlife rescue network across Bengaluru with five four-wheelers, seven motorcycles, and trained rescuers working in shifts. The organisation has introduced motorcycles to help the rescue team reach affected areas in time.