ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Panic Grips Madhya Pradesh After Rumours; Officials Assure No Petrol Or Diesel Shortage

In many areas residents arrived with cans and containers to stock fuel ( ETV Bharat )

Indore/Dewas: Panic buying swept parts of western Madhya Pradesh after rumours of an imminent petrol and diesel shortage triggered long queues at fuel stations from Indore to Dewas, with similar scenes reported in Ujjain. Social media messages claiming supply disruptions led motorists to rush for full tanks, crowding pumps through the day and evening.

The panic was fuelled by speculative posts suggesting that petrol and diesel supplies could be halted or prices sharply hiked, amid concerns linked to international tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Without verifying the claims, large numbers of vehicle owners queued up to fill their tanks, leading to heavy congestion at pumps.

District officials moved quickly to calm fears. The Indore district supply authorities said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas, and that adequate stocks are available at fuel depots and retail outlets. Continuous replenishment to dealers is underway, and the supply chain remains smooth, they added.

Officials urged residents not to hoard fuel or make panic purchases, warning that unnecessary rushes can strain local logistics and create avoidable disruptions.

Authorities cautioned that strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the Iran conflict, had warned that some elements might exploit global tensions to circulate rumours, urging citizens to remain vigilant.