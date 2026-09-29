ETV Bharat / state

Petrol Pump Owner, His Brother Killed Over Past Enmity In Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli: A petrol pump owner and his brother were stabbed to death due to a previous enmity in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

Dalton (70), a resident of Town Manipuram, operated a petrol station on Kannan Road. His brother Nicholas Rajaratnam assisted him in looking after the petrol station.

Sources said that there was a dispute between them and Senthilkumar, a resident of the same area, regarding the Madasamy Pechiyamman temple in the area. It is said that the dispute between the two parties had been going on since the temple donation ceremony.

In this situation, Senthilkumar went to dump soil in a lorry in the Madasamy Pechiyamman temple area. Dalton and his brother Nicholas Rajaratnam, who arrived there at that time, got into an argument with Senthilkumar regarding the temple issue.