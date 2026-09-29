Petrol Pump Owner, His Brother Killed Over Past Enmity In Tirunelveli
This double murder incident in Tirunelveli, which took place due to a previous enmity, has caused a great stir in the area.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A petrol pump owner and his brother were stabbed to death due to a previous enmity in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.
Dalton (70), a resident of Town Manipuram, operated a petrol station on Kannan Road. His brother Nicholas Rajaratnam assisted him in looking after the petrol station.
Sources said that there was a dispute between them and Senthilkumar, a resident of the same area, regarding the Madasamy Pechiyamman temple in the area. It is said that the dispute between the two parties had been going on since the temple donation ceremony.
In this situation, Senthilkumar went to dump soil in a lorry in the Madasamy Pechiyamman temple area. Dalton and his brother Nicholas Rajaratnam, who arrived there at that time, got into an argument with Senthilkumar regarding the temple issue.
As the argument between the two parties escalated, an enraged Senthilkumar allegedly took out a knife he had hidden and stabbed Dalton and Nicholas Rajaratnam in a series of attacks. Dalton, who was seriously injured, died on the spot in a pool of blood.
Nicholas Rajaratnam, who was rescued with serious injuries, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. He died while undergoing treatment, police said.
Similarly, Senthilkumar is also said to have sustained serious injuries during the clash. He is admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The Tirunelveli Junction Police Station police, who registered a case regarding this incident, and senior police officers are currently conducting an intensive investigation at the scene. This double murder incident in Tirunelveli, which took place due to a previous enmity, has caused a great stir in the area.
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