Oil Spill At Odisha's Paradip Port During Unloading Of Petrol From Vessel
The incident occurred when a cargo ship was unloading petrol at Paradip Port and a pipeline connecting the port to IOCL burst due to pressure.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Paradip: A major spill was reported at the restricted area of Paradip Port in Odisha on Friday after a pipeline carrying fuel allegedly burst during a transfer operation.
The incident occurred when petrol was being unloaded from a ship at the port. A high alert has been issued at the port after the incident. Paradip Port Authority informed that security arrangements have been tightened in the restricted area of the port.
An official said, at 5 pm, while a cargo ship was unloading petrol at Paradip Port, a pipeline connecting the port to IOCL burst due to pressure. Thousands of litres of petrol spilled out. After the incident, the Paradip Port Authority started repair of the pipe on a war footing.
Security arrangements have been tightened to prevent the thousands of litres of petrol leaking out and a fire hazard. The restricted area has been cordoned off and fire personnel are present at the spot. The unloading will resume after the repair is completed. Information received indicated that the fuel was being supplied to the IOCL oil terminal at the time of the incident. No casualties or injuries had been reported till the filing of this report.
Preliminary information suggests that petrol was being transferred through the underground pipeline when the leakage was noticed. However, it is still not clear how the pipeline developed the hole or whether technical failure, corrosion, or any external factor caused the damage. However, IOCL authorities could not be reached for a response in this regard.
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