ETV Bharat / state

Oil Spill At Odisha's Paradip Port During Unloading Of Petrol From Vessel

Paradip: A major spill was reported at the restricted area of Paradip Port in Odisha on Friday after a pipeline carrying fuel allegedly burst during a transfer operation.

The incident occurred when petrol was being unloaded from a ship at the port. A high alert has been issued at the port after the incident. Paradip Port Authority informed that security arrangements have been tightened in the restricted area of the port.

An official said, at 5 pm, while a cargo ship was unloading petrol at Paradip Port, a pipeline connecting the port to IOCL burst due to pressure. Thousands of litres of petrol spilled out. After the incident, the Paradip Port Authority started repair of the pipe on a war footing.