ETV Bharat / state

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked In Himachal As Govt Imposes Orphan And Widow Cess To Fund Welfare Schemes

Shimla: Petrol and high-speed diesel became costlier by Rs 60 paise per litre in Himachal Pradesh from midnight on August 11 after the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government imposed an Orphan and Widow Cess to support welfare schemes for orphans and widows.

The state government issued a notification on Tuesday announcing the new cess. The notification, issued under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, said the revised rates would come into effect from midnight on August 11.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 (Act No. 12 of 2005), the Governor of Himachal Pradesh is pleased to levy Orphan and Widow Cess at Rs 60 paisa per litre on Petrol and High Speed Diesel at the point of first sale in the State of Himachal Pradesh," stated the notification issued by the State Taxes and Excise Department on Tuesday.

According to the government, the 60 paise per litre cess will be levied on petrol and high-speed diesel at petrol pumps, which are the first point of sale of these fuels in the state.

The announcement came four months after the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, relating to the Orphan and Widow Cess, was passed by the state Assembly on March 23, 2026, during the budget session.

The amendment empowered the state government to impose an Orphan and Widow Cess of up to Rs five per litre on petrol and diesel.