ETV Bharat / state

Petrol Bombs Hurled; YSRCP-TDP Clashes Mar Local Body Elections In Andhra Pradesh

Petrol bomb attacks were reported in many districts in Andhra Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Tension erupted in many districts of Andhra Pradesh following clashes and petrol bomb attacks during the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections on Thursday.

While petrol bomb attacks were reported in YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts, workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clashed at polling stations in YSR Kadapa and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Reports of a scuffle between YSRCP and Jana Sena leaders in Vizianagaram district and a ballot box allegedly being damaged by YSRCP workers in Anantapur district were also reported during the day.

According to the police, a large number of YSRCP workers had reached a polling station in YSR Kadapa district. When they tried to enter, the police personnel stopped them, following which petrol bombs were reportedly hurled, causing a huge fire and triggering tension in the area. A similar incident was reported at Nallapureddypalle in Penagalur mandal of Tirupati district, where YSRCP workers allegedly attacked with petrol bombs after being stopped from entering the polling booth. Due to this, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the polling stations. In Nandaluru in YSR Kadapa district, locals blocked a large number of rowdies who had arrived from Tirupati, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu areas. They were detained by the police and taken to the local police station.