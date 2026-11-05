Petrol Bombs Hurled; YSRCP-TDP Clashes Mar Local Body Elections In Andhra Pradesh
Violence disrupted ZPTC and MPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Tirupati districts on Thursday.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Amaravati: Tension erupted in many districts of Andhra Pradesh following clashes and petrol bomb attacks during the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections on Thursday.
While petrol bomb attacks were reported in YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts, workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clashed at polling stations in YSR Kadapa and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Reports of a scuffle between YSRCP and Jana Sena leaders in Vizianagaram district and a ballot box allegedly being damaged by YSRCP workers in Anantapur district were also reported during the day.
According to the police, a large number of YSRCP workers had reached a polling station in YSR Kadapa district. When they tried to enter, the police personnel stopped them, following which petrol bombs were reportedly hurled, causing a huge fire and triggering tension in the area.
A similar incident was reported at Nallapureddypalle in Penagalur mandal of Tirupati district, where YSRCP workers allegedly attacked with petrol bombs after being stopped from entering the polling booth. Due to this, a large number of police personnel were deployed at the polling stations.
In Nandaluru in YSR Kadapa district, locals blocked a large number of rowdies who had arrived from Tirupati, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu areas. They were detained by the police and taken to the local police station.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out in Erripalle in Pulivendula mandal in YSR Kadapa district and Chilakalapalli in Balijipet mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.
In Chilakalapalli, TDP workers allegedly resorted to violence in the home village of former YSRCP MLA Jogara Rao. Later, when the YSRCP leaders tried to enter the polling station, TDP workers blocked them, leading to a scuffle between the workers of both parties.
In another incident, a fierce argument took place between YSRCP and Jana Sena leaders at the Garividi polling station in Vizianagaram district. The leaders of both parties pushed each other, leading to a scuffle at a polling booth. During this, a YSRCP leader attacked a Jana Sena leader. YSRCP ZPTC candidate Botsa Poojita was present at the spot.
At a polling station in Marutla in Kuderu mandal in Anantapur district, YSRCP leaders allegedly threw out a ballot box and broke it with stones. When police tried to stop them, they allegedly attacked the cops, leaving two constables injured, an official said.
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