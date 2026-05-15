ETV Bharat / state

Petrol Black Marketing Flourishes In Bihar’s Gaya Amid Fuel Shortage, Prices Soar To Rs 240 Per Litre

Gaya: If you happen to walk across the streets of Gaya and check for petrol prices, you will hear Rs 240 per litre. This is only if you find a petrol station open in the city as more than 50 per cent pumps are shut.

The shortage of petrol has caused rampant black marketing of petrol and diesel. Visuals taken by ETV Bharat show petrol being sold illegally from Toto rickshaw and roadside stalls. People have lined up to buy fuel from illegal roadside vendors as several authorised petrol stations had either run dry or imposed strict purchase limits.

Petrol Black Marketing Flourishes In Bihar’s Gaya Amid Fuel Shortage, Prices Soar To Rs 240 Per Litre (ETV Bharat)

"We brought 50 litres of petrol. We collected 10 litres each over the past five days and are now selling it at Rs 240 per litre," one of the illegal sellers said, who was selling petrol from a Toto rickshaw using bottles stored in baskets.

In Imamganj, just a short distance from petrol pumps, fuel is sold in small and large containers, and the rates vary depending on quantity. For instance, customers buying one litre were charged Rs 240 per litre, while those purchasing five litres were sold petrol at Rs 180 per litre.

Across Sherghati, Imamganj and Banke Bazaar areas, people were seen hanging petrol bottles outside homes, shops and roadside. Many consumers alleged that fuel pumps were deliberately limiting supplies while illegal vendors continued to have large quantities of petrol available.

Sanjeev Kumar, a customer, said he visited a petrol pump at Sikaria Mor in Gaya to refuel his car but was informed that only Rs 500 worth of petrol would be provided.

Petrol Black Marketing Flourishes In Bihar’s Gaya Amid Fuel Shortage, Prices Soar To Rs 240 Per Litre (ETV Bharat)

"I have to travel within the city and then go elsewhere, but nowhere in Sherghati or Dobhi is petrol available. The administration should investigate whether petrol pumps have genuinely run out of fuel or are storing it for black marketing," he said.

Another customer, travelling on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter, said he had managed to get only Rs 100 worth of petrol at two petrol pumps in Gaya city.