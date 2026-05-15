Petrol Black Marketing Flourishes In Bihar’s Gaya Amid Fuel Shortage, Prices Soar To Rs 240 Per Litre
People have lined up to buy fuel from illegal roadside vendors as several authorised petrol stations had either run dry or imposed strict purchase limits.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Gaya: If you happen to walk across the streets of Gaya and check for petrol prices, you will hear Rs 240 per litre. This is only if you find a petrol station open in the city as more than 50 per cent pumps are shut.
The shortage of petrol has caused rampant black marketing of petrol and diesel. Visuals taken by ETV Bharat show petrol being sold illegally from Toto rickshaw and roadside stalls. People have lined up to buy fuel from illegal roadside vendors as several authorised petrol stations had either run dry or imposed strict purchase limits.
"We brought 50 litres of petrol. We collected 10 litres each over the past five days and are now selling it at Rs 240 per litre," one of the illegal sellers said, who was selling petrol from a Toto rickshaw using bottles stored in baskets.
In Imamganj, just a short distance from petrol pumps, fuel is sold in small and large containers, and the rates vary depending on quantity. For instance, customers buying one litre were charged Rs 240 per litre, while those purchasing five litres were sold petrol at Rs 180 per litre.
Across Sherghati, Imamganj and Banke Bazaar areas, people were seen hanging petrol bottles outside homes, shops and roadside. Many consumers alleged that fuel pumps were deliberately limiting supplies while illegal vendors continued to have large quantities of petrol available.
Sanjeev Kumar, a customer, said he visited a petrol pump at Sikaria Mor in Gaya to refuel his car but was informed that only Rs 500 worth of petrol would be provided.
"I have to travel within the city and then go elsewhere, but nowhere in Sherghati or Dobhi is petrol available. The administration should investigate whether petrol pumps have genuinely run out of fuel or are storing it for black marketing," he said.
Another customer, travelling on a motorcycle with his wife and daughter, said he had managed to get only Rs 100 worth of petrol at two petrol pumps in Gaya city.
"Now my petrol is exhausted before Imamganj. The pump here has put up a board saying there is no petrol. I have no option but to buy fuel from the black market," he said.
The fuel crisis is severe outside Gaya city. Several petrol pumps in Sherghati and Imamganj are closed along National Highway-2 and nearby state highways.
According to Ramesh Kumar Singh, treasurer of the District Petrol Pump Operators’ Association and a petrol pump owner, nearly half of Gaya’s approximately 150 petrol pumps have shut due to non-availability of fuel.
"Those still operating are mostly providing only Rs 100 worth of petrol for motorcycles and Rs 500 worth for four-wheelers. But black-market sellers seem to have no shortage and are meeting every demand," Singh said.
He added that despite placing an order for 18,000 litres of fuel two days ago, his company had not yet approved delivery. "My petrol pump belongs to HP. We are calling the company repeatedly, but nobody is answering. We don’t know when fresh stock will arrive," he said.
When asked why fuel supply had dropped, Singh said, "Only Prime Minister Modi can explain why this crisis has happened." District Supply Officer Ashok Kumar Chaudhary agreed that oil companies had reduced fuel supply to the district by nearly 50%, which had affected availability at petrol pumps.
However, he said authorities would act against black marketing. "We will definitely take action against such people. The role of petrol pumps will also be investigated to determine whether they are intentionally involved in black marketing. A meeting with petrol pump owners and company representatives will be held today," Chaudhary said.
Meanwhile, residents in Patna also expressed anger over the latest fuel price hike. Diesel prices increased by Rs 3.14 per litre, while petrol became costlier by Rs 3.35 per litre.
Locals said the increase would worsen inflation and impact daily household expenses. "The government should have controlled fuel prices. Rising petrol and diesel prices will make everything more expensive," said Patna resident Mohammad Riyaz Alam.
Another resident, Ravindra Kumar, said rising fuel and LPG prices were putting pressure on ordinary citizens. "Inflation is increasing continuously. The government should ensure essential goods remain affordable," he said.
Under Indian law, the storage and sale of petroleum products are governed by strict regulations. Selling petrol without a licence or storing it illegally in bottles and containers is considered a punishable offence.
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