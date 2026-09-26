ETV Bharat / state

Petitions Challenging Three Capital Plan For Andhra Pradesh Infructuous: High Court

Amaravati: A three-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court said petitions challenging the proposal for three capitals have become infructuous, given Amaravati has been accorded statutory recognition as the state capital by an Act of Parliament.

The court advised lawyers to inform it if any other such infructuous petitions were still pending. Noting that appeals filed by the then government in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's March 3, 2022 verdict designating Amaravati as the sole capital—are likely to come up for hearing on September 29, the High Court adjourned the hearing on the petitions before it to November 20.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill, Justice Nainala Jayasurya, and Justice BS Bhanumathi issued these orders on Friday. The capital region farmers and others had previously filed petitions in the High Court challenging the laws introduced by the YSRCP government regarding the repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and the decentralization of administration (the 'three capitals' plan).

After hearing the matter, a three-judge bench delivered a verdict on March 3, 2022, affirming that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The court set specific deadlines for implementing the agreements made with farmers during land pooling and for completing the construction of the Amaravati capital city, as well as essential infrastructure—such as roads, drinking water facilities, drainage systems, and electricity—within the capital region.

It explicitly directed that all infrastructure be provided and that the plots readied for habitation for the landowners and farmers who had surrendered their land for the capital. The YSRCP government subsequently appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court, which granted a stay on the deadlines imposed by the High Court.

'Cannot issue orders imposing time limits': Bench

Against this backdrop, the High Court's three-judge bench heard petitions related to the capital city, Amaravati, on Friday.