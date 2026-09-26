Petitions Challenging Three Capital Plan For Andhra Pradesh Infructuous: High Court
Court advised lawyers to inform it if any other such infructuous petitions were still pending and adjourned the hearing on the petitions to November 20.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Amaravati: A three-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court said petitions challenging the proposal for three capitals have become infructuous, given Amaravati has been accorded statutory recognition as the state capital by an Act of Parliament.
The court advised lawyers to inform it if any other such infructuous petitions were still pending. Noting that appeals filed by the then government in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's March 3, 2022 verdict designating Amaravati as the sole capital—are likely to come up for hearing on September 29, the High Court adjourned the hearing on the petitions before it to November 20.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill, Justice Nainala Jayasurya, and Justice BS Bhanumathi issued these orders on Friday. The capital region farmers and others had previously filed petitions in the High Court challenging the laws introduced by the YSRCP government regarding the repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and the decentralization of administration (the 'three capitals' plan).
After hearing the matter, a three-judge bench delivered a verdict on March 3, 2022, affirming that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The court set specific deadlines for implementing the agreements made with farmers during land pooling and for completing the construction of the Amaravati capital city, as well as essential infrastructure—such as roads, drinking water facilities, drainage systems, and electricity—within the capital region.
It explicitly directed that all infrastructure be provided and that the plots readied for habitation for the landowners and farmers who had surrendered their land for the capital. The YSRCP government subsequently appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court, which granted a stay on the deadlines imposed by the High Court.
'Cannot issue orders imposing time limits': Bench
Against this backdrop, the High Court's three-judge bench heard petitions related to the capital city, Amaravati, on Friday.
Senior Counsel Unnam Muralidhar Rao, representing some of the petitioners, stated that the works in the capital city have not yet been completed. He pointed out that the developed plots had not been handed over to the farmers who had surrendered their land. He requested the court to direct the government to file an affidavit committing to hand over the developed plots to the farmers within a specific timeframe.
In response, the bench noted that the Supreme Court had stayed the deadlines previously set by the High Court's three-judge bench. Consequently, it stated that it could not issue orders imposing time limits. Rao countered by clarifying that the Supreme Court's stay applied only to the deadlines set by the High Court bench for the construction of core infrastructure projects, and that no stay had been granted regarding the handing over of developed plots to the farmers.
'Rapid progress in infrastructure projects': AG
Presenting arguments on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas stated that the construction of infrastructure projects in the capital is proceeding rapidly.
He noted that an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court on December 10, 2024, committing to the completion of infrastructure projects in Amaravati within three years. He requested that the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) be disposed of after taking these details on record.
Representing some of the petitioners, advocate DSNV Prasada Babu argued that, given the Centre has accorded legal validity to the capital city of Amaravati, it would suffice for the current government to simply withdraw the appeals filed by the previous YSRCP government in the Supreme Court.
Senior advocate KS Murthy argued that, in light of the legal validity granted to the capital city of Amaravati, some of the litigations they had filed have become infructuous. He stated that they had filed a memo indicating that no further hearing was required on those matters.
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