ETV Bharat / state

Petitioners Move Bombay HC To Oppose Decision On Maratha Reservation

Petitioners have moved the Bombay High Court opposing the state government's decision of giving reservations to Maratha community and have demanded continuous regular hearings ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Petitioners opposing the Maratha reservation argued before a three-member full bench comprising Justice Makarand Karnik, Justice N J Jamadar and Justice Sandeep Marne in the Bombay High Court on Friday.

They claimed the reservation granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and education is unconstitutional and falls outside the state government's jurisdiction. They have alleged it was provided only for political gain.

Furthermore, they pointed out, the Supreme Court had previously struck down a similar law, declaring it unconstitutional, as it was driven by political motives.

State relied on 'flawed' data

On behalf of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Pradeep Sancheti argued that "various surveys, including those by the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, contained data that was 65 percent inaccurate". They also alleged that the methodology used to collect this information was flawed.

Sancheti asserted the Maratha community continues to hold a dominant position within the social mainstream and has never been marginalised. He further explained to the court that even if some Marathas work as porters (coolies) or dabbawalas, the appropriate course would be to provide reservations for those specific occupations, rather than granting a blanket reservation to the entire Maratha community.

Having heard these arguments, the court has adjourned the hearing until November 5.