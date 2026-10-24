Petitioners Move Bombay HC To Oppose Decision On Maratha Reservation
Petitioners alleged that the state government granted a 10 per cent reservation to the entire Maratha community based on "incorrect information".
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Mumbai: Petitioners opposing the Maratha reservation argued before a three-member full bench comprising Justice Makarand Karnik, Justice N J Jamadar and Justice Sandeep Marne in the Bombay High Court on Friday.
They claimed the reservation granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and education is unconstitutional and falls outside the state government's jurisdiction. They have alleged it was provided only for political gain.
Furthermore, they pointed out, the Supreme Court had previously struck down a similar law, declaring it unconstitutional, as it was driven by political motives.
State relied on 'flawed' data
On behalf of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Pradeep Sancheti argued that "various surveys, including those by the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, contained data that was 65 percent inaccurate". They also alleged that the methodology used to collect this information was flawed.
Sancheti asserted the Maratha community continues to hold a dominant position within the social mainstream and has never been marginalised. He further explained to the court that even if some Marathas work as porters (coolies) or dabbawalas, the appropriate course would be to provide reservations for those specific occupations, rather than granting a blanket reservation to the entire Maratha community.
Having heard these arguments, the court has adjourned the hearing until November 5.
Fresh demand for regular hearings
The court's attention was drawn to the long-standing legal dispute over Maratha reservation. The advocates said the proceedings have been repeatedly delayed due to various unavoidable circumstances. One Prathamesh Dhopale, represented by Advocate Gaurav Chaube, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Friday, requesting the current full bench to conduct regular hearings on this matter.
For the time being, the Bombay High Court has indicated that it will consider this request during the next hearing.
Maratha reservation case
In February 2024, the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act was enacted, granting a 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs. The constitutional validity of this Act has been challenged in the High Court through various petitions. Additionally, some petitions have been filed in support of the Act.
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