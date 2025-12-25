Petition Submitted To President's Office Seeks Redefinition Of Aravalli Range
The petition urges the Centre to scrap the height-based definition of the Aravallis and adopt a science-driven approach to protect the range.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
Bundi: A petition has been submitted to the President’s Secretariat on Wednesday demanding a change in the definition of the Aravalli mountain range, opposing the rule that only hills 100 metres or higher should be considered part of the range.
The petition was filed in the name of President Droupadi Murmu by former Rajasthan Seed Corporation director and Bundi-based Congress leader Charmes Sharma. He said a complaint on the same issue has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission.
The petition states that the Aravalli range is the “lifeline of half of India” and plays an important role in protecting the environment. It objects to a report by a committee of the Union environment ministry, which defined the Aravallis as hills of 100 metres or more in height in states such as Rajasthan and Haryana. The Supreme Court accepted this report, it said.
According to the petition, the height-based definition can harm the environment and future generations. It demands that the Centre form a new high-level committee and submit a revised report to the Supreme Court by removing the height condition and giving priority to environmental protection and ecological balance.
Sharma said the current definition could lead to serious environmental damage and loss of biodiversity. He demanded that the Aravalli’s protected area should be decided on scientific and environmental grounds, not just on height.
