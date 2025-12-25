ETV Bharat / state

Petition Submitted To President's Office Seeks Redefinition Of Aravalli Range

A scenic view of the greenery of the Aravalli hills from the Jaigarh Fort, in Jaipur ( ANI )

Bundi: A petition has been submitted to the President’s Secretariat on Wednesday demanding a change in the definition of the Aravalli mountain range, opposing the rule that only hills 100 metres or higher should be considered part of the range.

The petition was filed in the name of President Droupadi Murmu by former Rajasthan Seed Corporation director and Bundi-based Congress leader Charmes Sharma. He said a complaint on the same issue has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission.

The petition states that the Aravalli range is the “lifeline of half of India” and plays an important role in protecting the environment. It objects to a report by a committee of the Union environment ministry, which defined the Aravallis as hills of 100 metres or more in height in states such as Rajasthan and Haryana. The Supreme Court accepted this report, it said.