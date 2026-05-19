Petition In Delhi High Court Calls For Uniform National Standards To Regulate Tattoo Parlours
Court petition urges the adoption of uniform national standards for tattoo parlours, including licensing, hygiene norms, ink safety checks, and strict rules on tattooing minors.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding regulation of the tattoo industry across the country. The petition calls for mandatory licensing of tattoo parlours, hygiene standards, inspection of tattoo ink, and a ban on tattooing minors without parental consent.
The petition has been filed by lawyer Abhishek Kumar Chaudhary. It demands the establishment of uniform standards to regulate the tattoo industry. The petition states that in recent years, the tattoo industry in the country has done business worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Despite this, no clear standards have been set to regulate the industry. The petition further states that the lack of regulation has led many people to face health issues.
As per the petitioner, the same equipment is often used on multiple clients, increasing the risk of serious diseases transmitted through blood, such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS. The petition cites several media reports, medical journals, and research papers that have raised concerns about unsafe tattoos. It highlights that the needles and colours used for tattoos can reach the bloodstream and other organs.
The petition expresses concern about tattoo ink, mentioning that many inks contain heavy metals such as lead and aluminium. Serious concern has also been raised about tattooing minors. The petition notes that minors are being tattooed without their father's consent, which does not constitute valid consent under Indian law.
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