ETV Bharat / state

Petition In Delhi High Court Calls For Uniform National Standards To Regulate Tattoo Parlours

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court demanding regulation of the tattoo industry across the country. The petition calls for mandatory licensing of tattoo parlours, hygiene standards, inspection of tattoo ink, and a ban on tattooing minors without parental consent.

The petition has been filed by lawyer Abhishek Kumar Chaudhary. It demands the establishment of uniform standards to regulate the tattoo industry. The petition states that in recent years, the tattoo industry in the country has done business worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Despite this, no clear standards have been set to regulate the industry. The petition further states that the lack of regulation has led many people to face health issues.