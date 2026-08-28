ETV Bharat / state

Petition Attributed To Mandya Jail Inmates Lists 'Rates' Collected For Facilities

Mandya: A petition purportedly signed by around 80 inmates of Mandya Jail has surfaced, with an alleged list of rates collected for various facilities inside the prison. The Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said the contents of the letter were being verified.

The petition, copies of which were reportedly sent to the media with the inmates' signatures, thumb impressions and under-trial prisoner (UTP) numbers, contains a purported "rate list" for different facilities, including monthly payments allegedly linked to specific cells.

Terming the 'petition' an unauthorised slip, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that all aspects --including who released it, how they managed to take a phone, and whether it was shared from outside-- should be looked into.

According to the petition, the alleged amounts are Rs 10,000 per month for Cell-1, Rs 15,000 each for Cells-3 and 4, Rs 5,000 for Cell-5 and Rs 8,000 for Cell-6. It also mentions Rs 2,000 for changing rooms and Rs 10,000 for coming out of the punishment cell.

The petition further alleges that food items could be arranged for inmates on payment, quoting Rs 1,250 per kg for mutton and Rs 700 per kg for chicken. It also contains an allegation that those who did not pay were threatened, saying that they would be "sent to the gallows".

Reacting to the purported letter by inmates, Alok Kumar told PTI that he had personally visited Mandya and interacted with the inmates.

"I personally visited Mandya on Tuesday and have spoken to every prisoner. No one has brought any complaint before me. However, we are once again verifying the contents of the purported petition that surfaced now. They have taken signatures on a separate sheet saying that they are writing a petition for canteen facilities," Kumar said.