ETV Bharat / state

Pet Dog Sacrifices Life Fighting Cobra To Protect Owner's Family In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pet dog that had been part of a family for six years died after fighting a cobra to protect its owner in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place in the Chili Pokhari area when Jhuna Jena was at home and noticed her pet dogs barking unusually. On stepping outside, she found a poisonous cobra attempting to enter the house.

According to sources, four pet dogs surrounded the snake and tried to attack it, leading to a fierce struggle. While three dogs retreated after the owner intervened, a six-year-old dachshund named ‘Phoney’ continued to fight the cobra.

During the encounter, the snake bit the dog, leaving it critically injured. With the help of a local, the dog was separated from the snake, but its condition deteriorated rapidly. Panicked, Jhuna poured water on it and rushed the dog to the Veterinary Hospital in Saheed Nagar, where doctors declared it dead.

"I was standing there while the fight was happening, trying to stop my dog by ringing the bell. The other dog ran inside the house in fear. The snake died, but my dog ​​was unconscious, and it died at the hospital," Jhuna recounted emotionally.