ETV Bharat / state

Pet Dog Helps Crack 2021 Mohali Murder Case; Man Gets Life Term

Chandigarh: A Mohali court convicted and sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2021 murder incident, with a pet dog of the victim playing a crucial role in cracking the case. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Vikran Kumar awarded a life term to Jagir Singh, a resident of village Parol, for the murder of goat farmer Sucha Singh, a resident of Chhoti Badi Naggal village in Mohali, in June 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Two other accused, Desraj and Satnam Singh, were, however, acquitted in the murder case. The court also rejected the prosecution's plea for capital punishment, stating that the case did not qualify as one of the "rarest of rare". The court convicted the accused on July 17, and the sentence was pronounced on July 22.

According to the prosecution, Sucha Singh went missing on June 12, 2021, after leaving home to graze his goats.

The family came to know that Jagir Singh took Sucha to his house to make an enclosure for goats. When Sucha did not return home that day, Jagir told the family that Sucha had gone with one Desraj. But Sucha did not return home, prompting the family to lodge a missing complaint with police.