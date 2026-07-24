Pet Dog Fights Off Bear, Saves His 16-Year-Old Owner In Madhya Pradesh Forest
Class 11 student Viklesh Kasde had gone into the forest on Thursday to bring back the family's cattle.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Narmadapuram: A pet dog saved its 16-year-old owner after a bear attacked him in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.
The incident took place in the Kesla block when Class 11 student Viklesh Kasde had gone into the forest on Thursday to bring back the family's cattle. According to the teenager, a bear, estimated to be 4–5 feet tall, came from the bushes and attacked him.
Viklesh said the bear attacked him for nearly five minutes and knocked him to the ground. At that moment, his pet dog, which had accompanied him into the forest, charged at the bear while barking continuously. The bear retreated into the forest.
Although, Viklesh escaped the attack, he sustained serious injuries. After the bear moved away, he managed to take out his mobile phone and call his father, Ramesh Kasde, to inform him about the incident.
Since the forest was about two kilometres from their home, family members rushed to the spot and took the injured teenager to the Government Hospital in Itarsi, where he is undergoing treatment.
Dr Aniket Singh, who is treating Viklesh, said the boy suffered multiple injuries in the attack. He received 10 stitches on his abdomen after the bear's teeth pierced his stomach, while deep claw wounds on his left foot, measuring around 3–4 inches, required another 20 to 25 stitches. In total, doctors administered around 30 stitches.
Viklesh's father, Ramesh Kasde, said he works as a daily-wage labourer to support his family of five children, with Viklesh being the fourth child.
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