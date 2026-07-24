ETV Bharat / state

Pet Dog Fights Off Bear, Saves His 16-Year-Old Owner In Madhya Pradesh Forest

Narmadapuram: A pet dog saved its 16-year-old owner after a bear attacked him in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

The incident took place in the Kesla block when Class 11 student Viklesh Kasde had gone into the forest on Thursday to bring back the family's cattle. According to the teenager, a bear, estimated to be 4–5 feet tall, came from the bushes and attacked him.

Viklesh said the bear attacked him for nearly five minutes and knocked him to the ground. At that moment, his pet dog, which had accompanied him into the forest, charged at the bear while barking continuously. The bear retreated into the forest.

Although, Viklesh escaped the attack, he sustained serious injuries. After the bear moved away, he managed to take out his mobile phone and call his father, Ramesh Kasde, to inform him about the incident.