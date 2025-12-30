ETV Bharat / state

Pet Cat Goes Missing On Christmas Eve In Bihar, FIR Filed, Search Underway

Patna: A family from Patna alleged that their male cat, golden yellow in colour and missing since Christmas Eve, has been stolen. Based on their complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Motihari police station and searches have been launched for the pet.

In his police complaint, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Miskot Ramna on Ahirpatti Road near Mujib Girls School in Ward No. 20, said the cat had been living in his house for the last six months and had become an important member of his family. "The cat would often go out of the house, roam around in the neighborhood and return by evening. All family members had become deeply attached to him. On the evening of December 24, the cat did not return home. I suspect someone has stolen him," Rajesh said.

The complaint stated that the family has already searched for the cat in the entire area. They looked in the neighborhood streets and even in their neighbours' houses but could not find any trace of him. Rajesh also inquired with the neighbours, but nobody could provide any information about his whereabouts.

In his complaint, Rajesh mentioned that the cat has a distinctive feature, a slight watery discharge from his right eye.

Rajesh appealed to Motihari police station Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Ranjan to do the needful.