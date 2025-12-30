Pet Cat Goes Missing On Christmas Eve In Bihar, FIR Filed, Search Underway
Motihari Police said CCTV footage of the area are being examined and residents will be questioned.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Patna: A family from Patna alleged that their male cat, golden yellow in colour and missing since Christmas Eve, has been stolen. Based on their complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Motihari police station and searches have been launched for the pet.
In his police complaint, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Miskot Ramna on Ahirpatti Road near Mujib Girls School in Ward No. 20, said the cat had been living in his house for the last six months and had become an important member of his family. "The cat would often go out of the house, roam around in the neighborhood and return by evening. All family members had become deeply attached to him. On the evening of December 24, the cat did not return home. I suspect someone has stolen him," Rajesh said.
The complaint stated that the family has already searched for the cat in the entire area. They looked in the neighborhood streets and even in their neighbours' houses but could not find any trace of him. Rajesh also inquired with the neighbours, but nobody could provide any information about his whereabouts.
In his complaint, Rajesh mentioned that the cat has a distinctive feature, a slight watery discharge from his right eye.
Rajesh appealed to Motihari police station Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Ranjan to do the needful.
Ranjan said search is underway for the pet cat. Police have taken note of the cat's photograph and its detailed description, he added. "The family suspects theft and an investigation is being held. We are reviewing the CCTV footage in the area and will also question residents. We will take every possible effort to find the cat," he added.
The issue has also gone viral on social media with netizens appreciating the family for loving their pet. "These days, people have forgotten humanity, but this family is lodging an FIR for a cat," one posted. However, another person questioned whether the police should be focusing on such cases ignoring major incidents. Legal experts say a complaint can be filed for theft or loss of a pet under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
The local animal welfare organisation, 'Motihari Animal Welfare Society,' said pets too have rights. "We will distribute posters and appeal on social media for people to inform the city police station if they see the cat," a member of the organisation said.
SHO Ranjan has assured that the cat would be found very soon. If theft is proven, action will be taken as per law.
