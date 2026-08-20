ETV Bharat / state

Pesticide Traces Found In Blood Of 8 Farmers In Hubballi KIMS Study

Hubballi: A study by doctors at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, has raised concerns over the health risks faced by farmers who spray pesticides without adequate protective measures.

For the first time in the country, the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at Hubballi KIMS conducted a study to examine the effects of pesticide exposure on farmers. The research found traces of pesticides in the blood samples of eight out of 13 farmers who participated in the study.

The study involved 13 farmers from rural areas of Dharwad district who had recently sprayed pesticides on their crops. Their blood samples were collected between two and 15 days after pesticide spraying and analysed by the research team.

According to the study, pesticide traces were still detected in the blood samples of eight farmers even 15 days after exposure.