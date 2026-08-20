Pesticide Traces Found In Blood Of 8 Farmers In Hubballi KIMS Study
The Multidisciplinary Research Unit at Hubballi KIMS conducted a study to examine the effects of pesticide exposure on farmers
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Hubballi: A study by doctors at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, has raised concerns over the health risks faced by farmers who spray pesticides without adequate protective measures.
For the first time in the country, the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at Hubballi KIMS conducted a study to examine the effects of pesticide exposure on farmers. The research found traces of pesticides in the blood samples of eight out of 13 farmers who participated in the study.
The study involved 13 farmers from rural areas of Dharwad district who had recently sprayed pesticides on their crops. Their blood samples were collected between two and 15 days after pesticide spraying and analysed by the research team.
According to the study, pesticide traces were still detected in the blood samples of eight farmers even 15 days after exposure.
The researchers said modern farming practices have led to increased use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, especially among farmers seeking higher yields from limited farmland. Excessive or improper use of these chemicals can affect soil and water quality and may pose health risks to both farmers and consumers.
MRU Nodal Officer Dr Rama Kaulagud said the research was initiated after doctors observed several health problems among farmers, including serious conditions such as kidney-related illnesses.
"Excessive use of pesticides is taking place in agriculture. We conducted the research to determine whether pesticides were being used scientifically and what impact exposure could have on farmers. The findings were concerning," Dr Kaulagud said.
He said pesticides entering the body can cause a range of health problems and may accumulate in different organs, which can potentially affect the nervous system and contribute to kidney, liver, and metabolic health.
Read More: