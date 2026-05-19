ETV Bharat / state

Pest Invasion Ravages Forests In Uttarakhand's Dehradun; Over 30,000 Sal Trees Hit By Hoplo Attack

Dehradun: The lush green forests in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun are currently grappling with an intensifying insect infestation, which has triggered serious concern among the forest department and the scientific community.

The rapidly spreading 'Hoplo', a destructive forest pest (scientifically known as 'Hoplocerambyx Spinicornis' and commonly referred to as the 'Sal Heartwood Borer'), has already destroyed thousands of Sal ('Shorea Robusta') trees in the forests of Dehradun.

The situation has become so dire that even experts are at a loss to explain why this pest infestation continues to intensify and what constitutes the most effective strategy to contain it. Even in other states of the country, the 'Hoplo' is turning the forests into graveyards.

Pest Invasion Ravages Forests In Uttarakhand's Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

Sal forests across several states of the country have fallen victim to this pest. Hoplo invasion has also been observed in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, the severity of the situation in Dehradun has further exacerbated the anxieties of both the Forest Department and environmental experts.

According to estimates, in the Dehradun district alone, more than 33,000 Sal trees have come under Hoplo attack. Of these, around 19,000 trees have been completely destroyed. The situation has reached such a point that the Forest Department is left with no other alternative but to fell these trees.

Taking the matter with utmost seriousness, the Central Government's Regional Empowered Committee has constituted a sub-committee comprising experts from the Government of India, scientists from the Forest Research Institute (FRI), and officials from the Forest Department. The committee visited the affected forests in Dehradun and conducted a study. The most concerning aspect is that this pest has now reached areas where its presence had never been observed before.

Pest Invasion Ravages Forests In Uttarakhand's Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

A review of statistics from the past few years makes it easy to gauge the severity of the problem: