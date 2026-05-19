Pest Invasion Ravages Forests In Uttarakhand's Dehradun; Over 30,000 Sal Trees Hit By Hoplo Attack
'Hoplo', a destructive forest pest, has destroyed thousands of Sal trees in the forests under Dehradun Division.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Dehradun: The lush green forests in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun are currently grappling with an intensifying insect infestation, which has triggered serious concern among the forest department and the scientific community.
The rapidly spreading 'Hoplo', a destructive forest pest (scientifically known as 'Hoplocerambyx Spinicornis' and commonly referred to as the 'Sal Heartwood Borer'), has already destroyed thousands of Sal ('Shorea Robusta') trees in the forests of Dehradun.
The situation has become so dire that even experts are at a loss to explain why this pest infestation continues to intensify and what constitutes the most effective strategy to contain it. Even in other states of the country, the 'Hoplo' is turning the forests into graveyards.
Sal forests across several states of the country have fallen victim to this pest. Hoplo invasion has also been observed in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, the severity of the situation in Dehradun has further exacerbated the anxieties of both the Forest Department and environmental experts.
According to estimates, in the Dehradun district alone, more than 33,000 Sal trees have come under Hoplo attack. Of these, around 19,000 trees have been completely destroyed. The situation has reached such a point that the Forest Department is left with no other alternative but to fell these trees.
Taking the matter with utmost seriousness, the Central Government's Regional Empowered Committee has constituted a sub-committee comprising experts from the Government of India, scientists from the Forest Research Institute (FRI), and officials from the Forest Department. The committee visited the affected forests in Dehradun and conducted a study. The most concerning aspect is that this pest has now reached areas where its presence had never been observed before.
A review of statistics from the past few years makes it easy to gauge the severity of the problem:
* In 2023, approximately 500 Sal trees were affected by this pest.
* In 2024, this figure rose to 1,500.
* In 2025, nearly 7,000 trees fell victim to the infestation.
* By 2026, this figure had skyrocketed to over 33,000.
These figures pertain to the Dehradun Division. Although the impact of the Hoplo insect was previously limited to only a few pockets within the Kalsi and Mussoorie ranges, it is now being observed across the entire region.
Experts believe that this rapid surge in numbers signals a deteriorating situation regarding the Hoplo infestation within the forests. The impact appears to be more pronounced in humid areas, and climate change is considered to be a major contributing factor.
For years, the Forest Department has employed the "tree trap" method to control the Hoplo population. This technique involves felling a few green Sal trees in the forest and leaving them to serve as bait, thereby attracting the insects. Subsequently, experts collect the insects from these trees and destroy them using kerosene.
However, the recent survey has made it evident that this method is no longer sufficient. The insect population is multiplying at such a rapid pace that traditional methods are proving ineffective in bringing them under control.
The sub-committee is now actively exploring and considering new measures to address this growing crisis. Following a study of the affected forests, the committee has formulated several recommendations, encompassing both short-term and long-term strategies.
The sub-committee has classified the affected trees into seven categories based on their condition. The number of trees falling under Categories 1 and 2, which represent the most severely affected trees, is 19,106. Experts believe that these trees cannot be salvaged; therefore, felling them remains the only viable option. Category 3 comprises 4,249 trees and the committee suggests that these trees also be cut down to prevent the infection from spreading to other trees. Additionally, there are approximately 4,800 trees in Categories 4 and 5 that will be monitored. A final decision regarding them will be taken only after studying their condition over the next year.
The Forest Department has been continuously capturing and destroying Hoplo insects. Despite these efforts, the problem is showing no signs of abating. According to statistics, 11,372 Hoplo insects were captured in 2023. In 2024, this figure rose to 24,967. Furthermore, in 2025, the Forest Department captured and destroyed 120,143 insects. Yet, the impact on the forests did not diminish. Instead, it continued to intensify rapidly. This clearly indicates that the current measures are proving to be insufficient.
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