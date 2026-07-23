Personal Feud Behind Ajmer Bomb Threat, Gujarat Man Arrested
The accused allegedly used the former tenant's name to send threatening emails in a bid to settle a personal score, reports Priyank Sharma.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Ajmer: Police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to target key government buildings in Ajmer on July 19.
Police said that the motive was to falsely implicate a former tenant in a personal dispute and not to carry out a terror attack. Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwala said that an email received on July 19 threatened to blow up the new court building, Circuit House, and Collectorate office. The sender claimed to be Harun Gohil, which triggered a swift security response. Police and other security agencies searched the areas mentioned in the email but found no suspicious items.
A First-Grade Clerk from the Sessions Court lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station. This led to an investigation using technical methods, which resulted in the detention of Faldu Hardik Patel, a resident of Umiya Kripa Bhavan, Beneshwar Society, in Prabhas Patan, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.
Personal Rivalry Behind Conspiracy
Agarwala said that during the initial investigation, Patel admitted to sending the threatening emails under Gohil's name. "Our investigation shows that the accused aimed to frame Harun Gohil in a criminal case. The evidence we have suggests personal resentment as the driving factor," Agarwala said. Patel owns a hotel in Somnath that Gohil previously rented. After Gohil moved to another hotel a few months back, Patel reportedly developed animosity, which led to the revenge plan.
Google Search Led to Targets
Police said Patel searched for "Ajmer" on Google and found three government buildings. He then used their official email addresses and sent bomb threat messages using Gohil's name. "The threatening email has been recovered from the accused. He has been arrested and is being questioned to find out if he sent similar messages to any other locations," the SP said. The accused appeared in court and has been remanded to police custody for further questioning.
No Link to Earlier Bomb Threats
SP Agarwala stated that Patel has no prior criminal record and is receiving treatment for mental distress. Officials ruled out any connection between him and previous bomb threats made to government offices or the Ajmer Dargah. "Harun Gohil is not connected to these threatening emails or Ajmer in any way. So far, we have found no evidence indicating involvement from any other person," Agarwala said.
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