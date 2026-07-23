ETV Bharat / state

Personal Feud Behind Ajmer Bomb Threat, Gujarat Man Arrested

Ajmer: Police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly sending fake bomb threat emails to target key government buildings in Ajmer on July 19.

Police said that the motive was to falsely implicate a former tenant in a personal dispute and not to carry out a terror attack. Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwala said that an email received on July 19 threatened to blow up the new court building, Circuit House, and Collectorate office. The sender claimed to be Harun Gohil, which triggered a swift security response. Police and other security agencies searched the areas mentioned in the email but found no suspicious items.

A First-Grade Clerk from the Sessions Court lodged a formal complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station. This led to an investigation using technical methods, which resulted in the detention of Faldu Hardik Patel, a resident of Umiya Kripa Bhavan, Beneshwar Society, in Prabhas Patan, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

Personal Rivalry Behind Conspiracy

Agarwala said that during the initial investigation, Patel admitted to sending the threatening emails under Gohil's name. "Our investigation shows that the accused aimed to frame Harun Gohil in a criminal case. The evidence we have suggests personal resentment as the driving factor," Agarwala said. Patel owns a hotel in Somnath that Gohil previously rented. After Gohil moved to another hotel a few months back, Patel reportedly developed animosity, which led to the revenge plan.