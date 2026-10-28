ETV Bharat / state

Worker Killed, Two Injured As Underground Fuel Tank Explodes At Petrol Pump In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: A 62-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries as an underground fuel tank exploded at a fuel station in Nilagiri town of Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred while the old oil tank at Satya Sai Filling Station was being cut using a gas cutter. Even as Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the Nilagiri police station rushed to the spot, the family members of the deceased, identified as Birendra Singh staged a protest by placing his body on the road. The agitation was called off following discussions between the deceased's family members and police.

Sources said the lid of the fuel tank blew off and struck Birendra Singh, who hailed from Bimuria village in Remuna block, resulting in his death on the spot. The police have detained the owner of the petrol pump, Diptikanta Mohapatra, the manager, Kamalalochan Nayak, and two employees engaged in gas-cutting work.

Enraged by the incident, locals vandalized the petrol pump while Birendra's family member, staged a protest by placing his body on the Nilagiri-Seragarh road, demanding compensation. Police pacified the agitated crowd, and brought the situation under control.

Birendra's brother Jogendra Singh alleged, "My brother lost his life due to the negligence of the company and the authorities in charge of the oil tank. Before using a gas cutter on the oil tank, they should have at least exercised some common sense. Even if the tank appeared empty, it could still contain residues of gas or other combustible substances, which could lead to an explosion during the cutting process. However, no attention was paid to this. Necessary safety measures to prevent such an accident were not implemented either. They should have called the fire department or taken other precautionary steps, but the authorities did none of these things."