Worker Killed, Two Injured As Underground Fuel Tank Explodes At Petrol Pump In Odisha's Balasore
The incident took place at Satya Sai Filling Station in Baligohiri, under Ward No. 7 of Nilagiri town. It completely damaged the entire fuel station.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Balasore: A 62-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries as an underground fuel tank exploded at a fuel station in Nilagiri town of Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday.
The explosion occurred while the old oil tank at Satya Sai Filling Station was being cut using a gas cutter. Even as Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the Nilagiri police station rushed to the spot, the family members of the deceased, identified as Birendra Singh staged a protest by placing his body on the road. The agitation was called off following discussions between the deceased's family members and police.
Sources said the lid of the fuel tank blew off and struck Birendra Singh, who hailed from Bimuria village in Remuna block, resulting in his death on the spot. The police have detained the owner of the petrol pump, Diptikanta Mohapatra, the manager, Kamalalochan Nayak, and two employees engaged in gas-cutting work.
Enraged by the incident, locals vandalized the petrol pump while Birendra's family member, staged a protest by placing his body on the Nilagiri-Seragarh road, demanding compensation. Police pacified the agitated crowd, and brought the situation under control.
Birendra's brother Jogendra Singh alleged, "My brother lost his life due to the negligence of the company and the authorities in charge of the oil tank. Before using a gas cutter on the oil tank, they should have at least exercised some common sense. Even if the tank appeared empty, it could still contain residues of gas or other combustible substances, which could lead to an explosion during the cutting process. However, no attention was paid to this. Necessary safety measures to prevent such an accident were not implemented either. They should have called the fire department or taken other precautionary steps, but the authorities did none of these things."
Yogendra said his brother's next of kin must be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore.
Meanwhile, manager of the petrol pump, Prashant Kumar Pania, stated, "The company's employees were at work when the incident occurred. I had arrived at 6 am and was working in the office. Suddenly, shards of glass flew towards me. I couldn't immediately grasp what was happening. Later, I discovered that a person had died at the spot. I narrowly escaped."
Nilagiri SDPO Nirmala Gochhayat said after the incident, agitated locals staged a road blockade and the situation was resolved after the owner promised to provide compensaion to the deceased's family.
"A case (no 488) has been registered at the Nilagiri police station in connection with this incident. The owner of the petrol pump, along with two other individuals who were working at the site, have been detained by the police. A case has been registered against three persons in relation to this incident."
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