ETV Bharat / state

One Person Died After Being Caught In Crowd Surge At TVK Rally In Salem

A massive crowd at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay's public meeting in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. ( ANI )

Salem: A 35-year-old man died after collapsing during the public meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Siraj, a resident of Sevvaipet in Salem, who was working at a silver workshop in the locality.

According to police sources, Siraj had been unwell for some time and had recently undergone treatment. Despite his health condition, he attended the TVK executive meeting held in the city.

Preliminary information suggests that Siraj fainted after getting caught in the crowd at the venue. Party workers and attendees immediately rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital in the Seelanaickenpatti area for emergency treatment.

However, doctors were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at the hospital.

Police officials confirmed the death and said further details are being ascertained.