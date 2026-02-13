One Person Died After Being Caught In Crowd Surge At TVK Rally In Salem
The deceased has been identified as Siraj, a resident of Sevvaipet in Salem, who was working at a silver workshop in the locality.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Salem: A 35-year-old man died after collapsing during the public meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday.
According to police sources, Siraj had been unwell for some time and had recently undergone treatment. Despite his health condition, he attended the TVK executive meeting held in the city.
Preliminary information suggests that Siraj fainted after getting caught in the crowd at the venue. Party workers and attendees immediately rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital in the Seelanaickenpatti area for emergency treatment.
However, doctors were unable to revive him, and he was declared dead at the hospital.
Police officials confirmed the death and said further details are being ascertained.
Earlier, during his speech at the public meeting, the TVK chief Vijay attacked both the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK over several issues while asserting that his new party will come to power in the upcoming polls.
In a media statement on the arrengements of the meeting, the party appealed to the cadres to comply with the guidelines issued by the police on security and admission with entry passes containing the QR code.
"Only 4,998 people who have been provided the entry passes with QR code alone will be allowed to participate in this programme," the release had said.
Vijay's last public meeting was held in Erode in December 2025.
On 27 September last year, 41 people died in a stampede during a TVK rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.
