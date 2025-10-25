ETV Bharat / state

Permission For Tejashwi's Khagaria Rally Cancelled For Lack Of Helipad

The administration informed Congress's Khargaria Sadar candidate, Chandan Yadav, on Friday night that the application for Yadav's rally was rejected as Union Minister Amit Shah's rally was scheduled at the JNKTY grounds in Khagaria city. The letter stated that, as Shah's program was already scheduled, Yadav's program was being cancelled from an administrative perspective.

"The opposition's rally was cancelled in Bihar on the pretext of a helipad. This is a first in any election. The country's Home Minister's helicopter can land at a distance. Such adjustments are made in elections, but this did not happen. The Election Commission should take action against such arbitrary decisions by the bureaucracy. But the truth is that this is not the case," Yadav said.

Chandan has described this administration's decision as a dictatorship and a violation of the Constitution. "Tejashwi Yadav's program has been deliberately cancelled. The Election Commission is completely playing into the hands of the BJP. The official told us that we can hold the program whenever we want, but instead of delaying it, I was handed a rejection letter," he added.

Yadav addressed rallies at two locations in the district on Saturday. At Gogri, he said, "Shah was saying that there is no land in Bihar, so industries cannot be set up. Then why does he come to seek votes?"

He appealed to the people to vote for the RJD candidate from the Parbatta assembly constituency, Sanjeev Kumar, saying that he is a person who has not allowed the self-respect of Parbatta to be compromised. "He has consistently opposed the government in the Assembly and advocated for the development of the Parbatta Assembly constituency. Therefore, National President Lalu Prasad Yadav has given Sanjeev Kumar the ticket. Now it is your responsibility to ensure his victory with a landslide," he added.

At Alauli, he sought votes for RJD candidate Ramvriksha Sada."If you want to build a new Bihar, then you must ensure the victory of Mahagathbandhan candidates in all four seats of Khagaria. Only then can a new Bihar, free of corruption, be created," he added.