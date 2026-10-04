ETV Bharat / state

Permanent Pan-IIT Council To Be Set Up In Amaravati Soon: Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the stage at the Pan-IIT Summit. Also seen are IT Department Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, IIT Alumni Chairman Prabhat Kumar, IIT Tirupati Director Satyanarayana, and others ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a permanent Pan-IIT Council will soon be established in state capital, Amaravati.

Addressing media following the valedictory session of the Pan-IIT AP Summit-2026 at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada on Saturday, he said the council will be set up by the state government in association with Pan-IIT Alumni India. Naidu said the arrival of a large number of IITians from the country's 23 IITs to Amaravati would serve to enhance the state's brand image. Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled five quantum computers developed under the name 'Q-Shiva', a 4-Kelvin processor, and a book on quantum computing. He said industry, academia, and the government must work together to achieve the goal of 'Swarnandhra' (Golden Andhra). "I am happy to announce the allocation of a venture fund corpus to support startups. The government will extend full cooperation, ensuring 'speed of doing business'. With the brilliant intellect of IITians, Amaravati will emerge as a global hub of knowledge," he said. Naidu proposed an annual 'Pan-IIT Amaravati Summit' to discuss various issues. "We can achieve development goals rapidly by effectively leveraging technology. The 18 per cent increase in the state's GST revenue through the use of AI stands as a testament to this. I hope that the collective intellect of the Pan-IIT community will contribute to shaping Andhra Pradesh into a role model for the nation," he said. Chief Minister Chandrababu signing a drone developed by Oxy Aerospace at a stall set up during the Pan-IIT Summit (ETV Bharat)