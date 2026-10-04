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Permanent Pan-IIT Council To Be Set Up In Amaravati Soon: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said the arrival of a large number of IITians from the country's 23 IITs to Amaravati would serve to enhance the state's brand image.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a permanent Pan-IIT Council will soon be established in state capital, Amaravati.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the stage at the Pan-IIT Summit. Also seen are IT Department Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, IIT Alumni Chairman Prabhat Kumar, IIT Tirupati Director Satyanarayana, and others (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a permanent Pan-IIT Council will soon be established in state capital, Amaravati.

Addressing media following the valedictory session of the Pan-IIT AP Summit-2026 at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Kalavedika in Vijayawada on Saturday, he said the council will be set up by the state government in association with Pan-IIT Alumni India. Naidu said the arrival of a large number of IITians from the country's 23 IITs to Amaravati would serve to enhance the state's brand image.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled five quantum computers developed under the name 'Q-Shiva', a 4-Kelvin processor, and a book on quantum computing. He said industry, academia, and the government must work together to achieve the goal of 'Swarnandhra' (Golden Andhra). "I am happy to announce the allocation of a venture fund corpus to support startups. The government will extend full cooperation, ensuring 'speed of doing business'. With the brilliant intellect of IITians, Amaravati will emerge as a global hub of knowledge," he said.

Naidu proposed an annual 'Pan-IIT Amaravati Summit' to discuss various issues. "We can achieve development goals rapidly by effectively leveraging technology. The 18 per cent increase in the state's GST revenue through the use of AI stands as a testament to this. I hope that the collective intellect of the Pan-IIT community will contribute to shaping Andhra Pradesh into a role model for the nation," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said a permanent Pan-IIT Council will soon be established in state capital, Amaravati.
Chief Minister Chandrababu signing a drone developed by Oxy Aerospace at a stall set up during the Pan-IIT Summit (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Minister said, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, "we aim to produce 50 lakh AI experts from Andhra Pradesh. Starting next year, we will introduce an AI curriculum in schools beginning from the sixth grade. Along with AI, we will also teach entrepreneurial skills. We will implement a student exchange program between IITs and state universities".

He said, "Students will study at state universities for part of the time and at IITs for the rest. The government will bear 50 per cent of the associated costs. The IIT curriculum will be implemented in higher education. This will further enhance the students' skills. IITians will provide training to the faculty. Leveraging the ideas of IITians will take the state's development to the next level".

Naidu said, quantum computing operations will commence in Amaravati starting next February. "The quantum computer being jointly established by IBM, TCS, and L&T will operate from Amaravati. The necessary infrastructure for quantum technology will be ready in Amaravati even before the arrival of the 156-qubit quantum system".

He said, mini quantum computers, such as 'Q-Shiva,' have also become available. "We will grow to the stage of exporting quantum computing devices and quantum computers. Quantum companies state that commercial quantum computers will be produced within the next two years. We are developing Amaravati with features like 'Cyberabad Plus,' net-zero green energy, and 50% green cover. IITians are becoming an integral part of nation-building".

He said IITians must cooperate to achieve the goals of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Swarnandhra' (Golden Andhra). "The world will no longer discuss Silicon Valley; instead, it will talk about the 'Quantum Valley' in Amaravati," he stated.

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AMARAVATI
PAN IIT COUNCIL
PAN IIT AMARAVATI SUMMIT
CHANDRABABU NAIDU

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