Periyar Cow Gets National Breed Recognition, Becomes Keralam’s Second Indigenous Cattle Breed After Vechur Cow
Kerala’s other breeds already represented in the national registry include the Malabari and Attappady Black goats and the Thalassery chicken.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Ernakulam: Keralam’s indigenous Periyar cow has received official breed recognition at the national level, marking a major step forward in efforts to conserve the state’s native cattle varieties.
Dr N H Mohan, director of the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) in Karnal, Haryana, communicated the approval to the Director of the Animal Husbandry Department in a letter dated August 18. A meeting of the ICAR Breed Registration Committee held on August 7 approved the registration of Periyar cattle as a new indigenous breed from Keralam, the letter said.
The Periyar cow, also locally known as 'Periyar Kullan' (Periyar dwarf), is only the second native cattle breed from Keralam to receive national recognition, nearly 25 years after the Vechur cow achieved the distinction.
Keralam’s other breeds already represented in the national registry include the Malabari and Attappady Black goats and the Thalassery chicken.
Eight Years Of Efforts
The recognition follows more than eight years of field studies, scientific documentation and genetic evaluation.
A major role in the conservation effort was played by Cose Kurien, an engineering graduate who left a corporate career to become a full-time dairy farmer. Kurien told ETV Bharat that obtaining breed recognition was a lengthy process requiring compliance with strict NBAGR procedures.
One of the biggest challenges was establishing a sufficiently large population. The registration criteria require a native cattle population to have at least 1,000 animals to qualify as a distinct breed.
In 2017, Cose Kurien adopted a community-based conservation model while working as manager of Mar Augen High School at Kodanad. He distributed Periyar calves free of cost to 10 students, with the condition that the first female calf born to each cow would be given to another student.
The model helped expand the population among local families. Kurien himself now maintains nearly 100 Periyar cattle.
Genetic Identity Established
For national recognition, researchers had to establish that the Periyar cow had distinctive characteristics that separated it from other recognised cattle breeds and that these traits were consistently inherited.
DNA testing of cows and bulls was carried out to establish their genetic identity and purity.
The cattle are traditionally found along the Periyar river and forest fringes of Ernakulam district, particularly around Kodanad, Kalady, Malayattoor, Paniyeli, Kuttampuzha, Vadattupara and Charupara.
Once found in much larger numbers, the population declined because of crossbreeding and increasing human-wildlife conflict. The present population is estimated at around 3,000, according to the information provided.
Small In Size, Hardy By Nature
The Periyar cow is a compact, medium-sized animal weighing about 150-200 kg and standing approximately 105-110 cm tall.
It can have brown, black or grey colouring, with horizontally placed ears, slightly curved horns and a prominent hump in bulls. Its small build and ability to survive on natural grazing make it relatively easy and inexpensive to maintain.
The breed produces around three to four litres of milk a day, but its milk is valued for its nutritional characteristics. The supplied information states that Periyar cow milk contains A2 beta-casein, and that it can fetch up to about Rs 100 a litre, compared with around Rs 60 for ordinary milk.
Farmers can also use the cattle’s dung and urine as organic manure and for making value-added agricultural products, providing additional sources of income.
Recognition Could Open New Opportunities
The national recognition is expected to strengthen conservation efforts and create opportunities for government support, scientific research and institutional assistance for the breed.
For farmers and conservationists, the recognition is significant because it gives formal national status to a cattle population that survived for generations in the Periyar region but came under pressure from crossbreeding and changing land-use patterns.
The Periyar cow’s journey from the forest fringes of central Kerala to the national breed registry is therefore not just a story about cattle—it is also an example of how community participation, scientific research and traditional livestock conservation can work together to protect an indigenous breed. (with agency inputs)
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