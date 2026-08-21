ETV Bharat / state

Periyar Cow Gets National Breed Recognition, Becomes Keralam’s Second Indigenous Cattle Breed After Vechur Cow

The Periyar cow is only the second native cattle breed from Keralam to receive national recognition. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Keralam’s indigenous Periyar cow has received official breed recognition at the national level, marking a major step forward in efforts to conserve the state’s native cattle varieties.

Dr N H Mohan, director of the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) in Karnal, Haryana, communicated the approval to the Director of the Animal Husbandry Department in a letter dated August 18. A meeting of the ICAR Breed Registration Committee held on August 7 approved the registration of Periyar cattle as a new indigenous breed from Keralam, the letter said.

The Periyar cow, also locally known as 'Periyar Kullan' (Periyar dwarf), is only the second native cattle breed from Keralam to receive national recognition, nearly 25 years after the Vechur cow achieved the distinction.

Keralam’s other breeds already represented in the national registry include the Malabari and Attappady Black goats and the Thalassery chicken.

Cose Kurien adopted a community-based conservation model. (ETV Bharat)

Eight Years Of Efforts

The recognition follows more than eight years of field studies, scientific documentation and genetic evaluation.

A major role in the conservation effort was played by Cose Kurien, an engineering graduate who left a corporate career to become a full-time dairy farmer. Kurien told ETV Bharat that obtaining breed recognition was a lengthy process requiring compliance with strict NBAGR procedures.

One of the biggest challenges was establishing a sufficiently large population. The registration criteria require a native cattle population to have at least 1,000 animals to qualify as a distinct breed.

In 2017, Cose Kurien adopted a community-based conservation model while working as manager of Mar Augen High School at Kodanad. He distributed Periyar calves free of cost to 10 students, with the condition that the first female calf born to each cow would be given to another student.

The model helped expand the population among local families. Kurien himself now maintains nearly 100 Periyar cattle.