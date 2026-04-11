ETV Bharat / state

'Perfunctory' Process: Jammu Kashmir HC Sets Aside Trial Court Order Summoning Bank Officials

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (ETV Bharat) ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a Rajouri court’s 2018 order summoning two Jammu and Kashmir Bank officials in a cheating, criminal intimidation and insult case. The court ruled that the process was issued in a “perfunctory manner” without proper application of mind.

In a six-page judgment, Justice Rajnesh Oswal at Jammu said the trial court failed to address glaring ambiguities in the complaint before issuing criminal proceedings.

“The record indicates that the learned trial court issued process against the petitioners in a perfunctory manner,” Justice Oswal said. “The issuance of process appears to have been made in a routine manner rather than as a result of a reasoned judicial determination based on the material placed on record,” he said.

The petition was filed by Jasmeet Singh (43), son of Man Singh, resident of Digiana opposite Ashram, Jammu, presently posted as Branch Manager in Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Kotranka, Rajouri branch, and Mohd Shafi Salroo (57), son of Ghulam Nabi Salroo, resident of Padshahi Colony, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Kashmir, presently posted as Zonal Head, Jammu West Zone, Rajouri, J&K Bank Ltd Zonal Office, Muradpur, Tehsil and District Rajouri.

The sole respondent in the case was Shafi Ahmed, son of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Rajouri.

The complaint alleged that Jasmeet, acting on the instructions of Salroo, took Rs 2.50 lakh from the complainant on the promise of arranging a job and later allegedly threatened him when he sought fulfilment of that promise. The High Court, however, found the complaint materially deficient.

Highlighting what it termed the most crucial flaw, the court noted that the complainant merely claimed the money was paid “two months ago” but did not disclose the exact date, time, or place of payment.