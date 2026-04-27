ETV Bharat / state

Perarivalan, Released On Remission In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Dons Black Robe; Set To Practice At HC

Chennai: AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on remission in 2022 enrolled with the Bar Association of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and is set to practice as an advocate in the Madras High Court.

Perarivalan, who spent over 30 years in prison in connection with the assassination of the former Prime Minister, was released by the Supreme Court in May, 2022. Having spent the majority of his life incarcerated, he pursued a three year LLB degree programme at a law college in Bengaluru following his release. Upon successfully completing his legal studies, Perarivalan formally registered himself as an advocate in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack near Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, while visiting Tamil Nadu for an election campaign. The CBI, which investigated this incident that shook the entire world, identified 41 individuals as suspects. Through subsequent investigations, the CBI confirmed that Perarivalan, Santhan, Murugan (along with his wife Nalini), Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran had aided and abetted the criminal act.