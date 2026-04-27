Perarivalan, Released On Remission In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Dons Black Robe; Set To Practice At HC
Perarivalan, after his release following over 30 years of incarceration, pursued a three year LLB degree at a law college in Bengaluru.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Chennai: AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on remission in 2022 enrolled with the Bar Association of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday and is set to practice as an advocate in the Madras High Court.
Perarivalan, who spent over 30 years in prison in connection with the assassination of the former Prime Minister, was released by the Supreme Court in May, 2022. Having spent the majority of his life incarcerated, he pursued a three year LLB degree programme at a law college in Bengaluru following his release. Upon successfully completing his legal studies, Perarivalan formally registered himself as an advocate in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday.
Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack near Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, while visiting Tamil Nadu for an election campaign. The CBI, which investigated this incident that shook the entire world, identified 41 individuals as suspects. Through subsequent investigations, the CBI confirmed that Perarivalan, Santhan, Murugan (along with his wife Nalini), Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran had aided and abetted the criminal act.
Subsequently, in 1998, a TADA court sentenced the seven individuals to death. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences in 1999. However, a series of legal battles led to the death sentences imposed on each of the individuals being gradually commuted to life imprisonment. However, despite having spent over 30 years in prison, none of the seven were released on grounds of good conduct.
Subsequently, the Government of Tamil Nadu decided to exercise its special powers to release them. However, as the case had been investigated by the CBI—thereby mandating the Central Government's prior approval for their release—the matter regarding the release of the seven individuals was once again brought before the Supreme Court.
After hearing arguments from all parties involved—including both the Central and State governments—the Supreme Court exercised its special powers to order the release of Perarivalan in May 2022, followed by the release of the remaining six individuals serving prison sentences in this case in November of the same year.
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