Peptide Based Nanomaterial Developed At Sagar University To Save Humans From Cadmium

Sagar: Scientists at Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University at Sagar have developed a smart peptide-based nanomaterial that recognizes and protects humans from cadmium which is a toxic and carcinogenic substance.

A team led by Dr. K.B. Joshi of the University's Chemistry Department has developed this nanomaterial. Dr. Joshi disclosed, "We have prepared a specific peptide molecule which has no side effects on the body. Cadmium is a very toxic metal. Cadmium, lead, mercury and arsenic are metals that always harm the body."

He went on to explain that with this peptide, the researchers have tried how to remove cadmium from a biological system and reduce its toxicity. "This could help us work on the diseases it causes. Besides environmental pollution, this experiment also shows that vital organs of the human body are destroyed by exposure to cadmium," he added.

This experiment was carried out on a zebrafish which closely resembles the human body and its development. Cadmium induced malformations and oxidative stress were significantly reduced, suggesting protection at the whole organism level.

Dr. Yogesh Bhargava, a microbiologist and zebrafish expert involved in the research, disclosed, "We first administered cadmium and then smart peptide to the zebrafish. The study showed that smart peptide-based nanomaterials are capable of saving lives and restoring the growth of affected organs. The results clearly show that this technology has a highly useful future in public health, medicine, environment and biotechnology."

Associate researcher Ashwini Waghmare said that zebrafish are very good for research. Their genome is 70 per cent similar to the human genome.

"Because they are transparent, changes caused by experiments can be clearly seen. The technology of the zebrafish model is also very cost effective. Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh is one place where facilities for zebrafish testing are available. Various tests for this research have been conducted on the zebrafish," he said.

It was explained that the unique feature of this research is that it both detects and treats cadmium. Until now, most research or technology has not been able to do both these things simultaneously. Those associated with the research said that this not only saves lives but also prevents further damage. The team of scientists conducted numerous experiments to determine this. This smart peptide based approach is not only a scientific breakthrough, but also biomedically safe and effective.

Associate researcher Anand Kautu explained that cadmium removes elements like sodium chloride, potassium and zinc which are important for the body.