ETV Bharat / state

PepsiCo Makes Strategic Northeast Push With New Rs 778-Cr Potato Chip Plant In Assam

Guwahati: Expanding its manufacturing facilities in the eastern parts of India, PepsiCo India launched its first potato chip plant in Assam, which aims to provide products to the northeast, a place where global beverage players are yet to make a big footprint.

The food plant, which is the fifth of PepsiCo in India, worth Rs. 778 crores, was launched in Banekuchi, Nalbari district, 50km away from Guwahati, covering an area of 44.2 acres.

Speaking on the occasion, PepsiCo’s India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said, “Global food and beverage major PepsiCo expects India to break into its list of top 10 global markets in the coming years, as the country continues to draw investment for its expanding manufacturing footprint and rising consumption potential.”

Soon after the inauguration, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is the first-ever such project in Assam. We laid the foundation stone for this project in 2023, and today we have inaugurated it. It will directly benefit 5,000 farmers and will also provide employment to 700 young people in Assam. So, I am really grateful to PepsiCo for choosing Assam".

​With an annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes, the facility marks a major stride in Assam's industrial growth. It directly connects 5,000+ local farmers to assured buyback and PMFBY coverage, while unlocking 700+ jobs with 75%+ women representation, supported by an adjacent 10,000-tonne cold storage unit, Sarma added.

Calling India one of its most promising markets globally, he said the company remains "very bullish" on the country's growth potential, backed by an investment of around Rs 5,700 crore by 2030 to scale up capacity and strengthen its regional footprint.

The company, which earlier this year opened a concentrate facility at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, is also setting up a plant at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to widen its presence in south India.

Replying to a query by news agency PTI on whether India will come under its top 10 markets in the coming years, he said, "Yes. That's what our vision is." PepsiCo believes in the "potential of India" in "both our food and beverage business", segments, in which the New York-headquartered company operates here.

"The per capita consumption is still very low when you compare it versus other markets for packaged goods. So that's where we are very bullish," he said at a media roundtable here.