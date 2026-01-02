People's Welfare Top Priority As New Power Tariff Shelved In Jammu Kashmir, Says CM Omar Abdullah
The government said that it prioritises public welfare by maintaining existing electricity tariffs and ensuring no general tariff hike for 2025-26.
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have kept “public welfare as its top priority” by supplying electricity at the existing tariff and shelving the Tariff of the Day (ToD) system.
On Thursday, ETV Bharat, in an exclusive report, highlighted that the new tariff system, ToD, allowing a 20 per cent surcharge during peak hours, has been put on hold for now in the Union Territory.
“Government continues to prioritise people’s welfare by keeping electricity affordable. For 2025–26, there is no general increase in electricity tariffs across J&K, and the Tariff of Day (ToD) tariff remains unchanged,” said the Office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The Power Development Department, which is headed by the Chief Minister, through a letter has told the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) that the government will bridge the revenue gap by providing grant-in-aid to both power utilities in Jammu as well as Kashmir.
The JERC directed the government to continue charging domestic consumers of electricity on the existing power tariff instead of the newly introduced tariff till March 2026. This put the Union Power Ministry’s push for a 20 per cent surcharge under the ToD system on hold.
“The Commission decided to continue the existing tariff without any change for FY 2025-26 except for the HT Power Intensive Units category of consumers,” said the commission’s order.
The ToD will be applicable for HT consumers getting supply at 33 kV or a higher level, it said.
The ToD Tariff system by the Union Power Ministry mandates power distribution companies (DISCOMS) across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, to surcharge the tariff during eight hours (solar hours).
The new tariff system was introduced through an amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. The new power pricing charges different rates based on the time of day, with higher rates during peak demand hours and lower rates during daytime hours.
This structure allows consumers to be charged for electricity according to the time of day. It means the tariff during peak hours will be 10 to 20 per cent higher than during the daytime.
The ToD tariff for commercial and industrial consumers with a maximum demand of more than 10 KW has been made effective from 1 April, 2024. Barring agriculture, the rest of the consumers, domestic and non-domestic, should follow the surcharge by April 1, 2025, said a notification issued in June 2023 and seen by ETV Bharat.
The ruling National Conference has hailed the move of shelving the ToD tariff, describing it as a much-needed relief for domestic consumers in winter.
“The Omar Abdullah-led government has shown that it is deeply aware of the everyday challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and has acted decisively to alleviate the financial burden on domestic consumers," said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.
He said the government has taken up electricity-related issues with the central government to address the challenges faced by people in the Union Territory.
