People's Welfare Top Priority As New Power Tariff Shelved In Jammu Kashmir, Says CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have kept “public welfare as its top priority” by supplying electricity at the existing tariff and shelving the Tariff of the Day (ToD) system.

On Thursday, ETV Bharat, in an exclusive report, highlighted that the new tariff system, ToD, allowing a 20 per cent surcharge during peak hours, has been put on hold for now in the Union Territory.

“Government continues to prioritise people’s welfare by keeping electricity affordable. For 2025–26, there is no general increase in electricity tariffs across J&K, and the Tariff of Day (ToD) tariff remains unchanged,” said the Office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Power Development Department, which is headed by the Chief Minister, through a letter has told the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) that the government will bridge the revenue gap by providing grant-in-aid to both power utilities in Jammu as well as Kashmir.

The JERC directed the government to continue charging domestic consumers of electricity on the existing power tariff instead of the newly introduced tariff till March 2026. This put the Union Power Ministry’s push for a 20 per cent surcharge under the ToD system on hold.

“The Commission decided to continue the existing tariff without any change for FY 2025-26 except for the HT Power Intensive Units category of consumers,” said the commission’s order.

The ToD will be applicable for HT consumers getting supply at 33 kV or a higher level, it said.