People’s Convention Opposes Proposed Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project

Bengaluru: A citywide people’s convention on Sunday questioning the scientific basis, economic burden and environmental risks of the proposed Rs 42,000-crore Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project. Organised by the 'Save Bangalore Committee' (SBC) at SCM Hall in Bengaluru, the event saw participation from around 200 residents, researchers and civil society members. Around 200 residents, researchers and civil society members attended the convention (ETV Bharat) G Shashikumar, convener of SBC, said the tunnel road is “unscientific, fiscally irresponsible, and environmentally destructive.” He warned that the project cost could rise from Rs 42,000 crore to nearly Rs 70,000 crore, pushing future generations into long-term tax and toll burdens. He argued that the project would carry only 1,800 car passengers per hour, while the metro can move 69,000 and BMTC buses about 1.75 lakh people in the same time. “If the aim is to ease traffic, the investment should go into metro, suburban rail and BMTC, not into a tunnel that benefits a small number of car users,” he said. Researchers questioned the scientific basis of the project (ETV Bharat) Shashikumar also alleged that the DPR contains plagiarised data and over 120 major flaws, and fails to consider risks in areas like Lalbagh, Hebbal Lake and Sankey Tank.