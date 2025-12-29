ETV Bharat / state

People Wrongly Accuse Me Of Appeasement; I Am Secular In True Sense: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected allegations of indulging in appeasement, asserting that she is "secular in the true sense" and participates in programmes across faiths without discrimination. She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata.

"People accuse me of indulging in appeasement, but it is not correct. I am secular in the true sense," she said, adding that she attends programmes of all religions. The Trinamool Congress supremo did not identify the accuser, but the opposition BJP often charges her with appeasing the Muslims.

"You do not say anything when I visit a Gurdwara, but start criticising me when I attend an Eid programme," Banerjee said, adding that one must love all religions.

"When I visit a Gurdwara, I cover my head with a scarf. If I go (to an event) during Ramadan, why should I not (do the same)?" Today, I am here, so I have covered myself with a scarf," she added. Banerjee also flagged concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, alleging harassment of people and loss of lives.