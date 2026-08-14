ETV Bharat / state

'People Who Can't Sing Full 'Vande Mataram', Their DNA Is Not Indian': Sukanta Majumdar

Mogra: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said people who find it difficult to sing the entire 'Vande Mataram', "their DNA is not Indian".

The Centre has made it mandatory to sing all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram', composed by Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, which served as an inspirational song for India's freedom struggle during the era of colonial rule.

Participating in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Mogra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Majumdar said "'Vande Mataram' was the cornerstone of nationalism that fuelled the freedom struggle. Our government has arranged for the full song to be sung. Why shouldn't it be sung? No one had any difficulty singing it during the freedom struggle; why should there be a problem now? This decision has irked many. To those who struggle to sing the full song today, I want to say clearly, get a DNA test done, perhaps your DNA is not Indian. Your DNA has changed."

BJP had organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Tribeni Bus Stand to Mogra station on the eve of Independence Day. Majumdar, along with Saptagram MLA Swaraj Ghosh and Chandannagar MLA Dipanjan Guha, were present at the event.

Responding to questions from journalists, Majumdar said, "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, Pakistan's then-head of state, Pervez Musharraf, visited India and told journalists that the ISI did not need to work against India (because internal forces were doing the job). You can certainly understand the implication of that. Today, we must remain vigilant against such forces. To those who live in India, subsist on India's resources, yet seek to divide the country and alter its core culture, I want to state clearly: as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party exists, we will not allow this to happen."