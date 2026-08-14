'People Who Can't Sing Full 'Vande Mataram', Their DNA Is Not Indian': Sukanta Majumdar
The Centre has made complete rendition of all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory at official government functions and public gatherings, reports Palash Mukhopadhyay.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Mogra: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said people who find it difficult to sing the entire 'Vande Mataram', "their DNA is not Indian".
The Centre has made it mandatory to sing all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram', composed by Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, which served as an inspirational song for India's freedom struggle during the era of colonial rule.
Participating in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Mogra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, Majumdar said "'Vande Mataram' was the cornerstone of nationalism that fuelled the freedom struggle. Our government has arranged for the full song to be sung. Why shouldn't it be sung? No one had any difficulty singing it during the freedom struggle; why should there be a problem now? This decision has irked many. To those who struggle to sing the full song today, I want to say clearly, get a DNA test done, perhaps your DNA is not Indian. Your DNA has changed."
BJP had organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Tribeni Bus Stand to Mogra station on the eve of Independence Day. Majumdar, along with Saptagram MLA Swaraj Ghosh and Chandannagar MLA Dipanjan Guha, were present at the event.
Responding to questions from journalists, Majumdar said, "When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, Pakistan's then-head of state, Pervez Musharraf, visited India and told journalists that the ISI did not need to work against India (because internal forces were doing the job). You can certainly understand the implication of that. Today, we must remain vigilant against such forces. To those who live in India, subsist on India's resources, yet seek to divide the country and alter its core culture, I want to state clearly: as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party exists, we will not allow this to happen."
Responding to the RG Kar rape and murder probe, Majumdar said, "Former Trinamool councillor Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, who has been arrested, has worked closely with former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, acting almost like his shadow. The Chief Minister has stated that action will be taken against everyone involved in destroying evidence. What the court decides is a matter for the court; however, the government will ensure there are no lapses on our part."
Regarding withdrawal of Banga Bibhushan from BJP MP Ananta Maharaj for alleged derogatory remarks about Netaji, Majumdar said, "It is good that he has apologised. I would not single out any one person, but I urge everyone to think twice before making any distasteful comments about a personality like Netaji, who sacrificed his life for the country."
Majumdar also hit back at CPI-M state secretary Mohammad Salim over his remarks regarding the RSS receiving foreign funds. "The RSS is a nationalist organisation; it is up to the RSS to speak on this matter. Tell Mohammad Salim that he knows nothing about the RSS. He should visit an RSS office someday," Majumdar said.
Acknowledging the decline in student enrollment in government schools, the Union Minister of State for Education said, "Student turnout in government schools is dropping compared to private schools, and we have already taken measures to address this. The reality is that there is a misconception that education is better in private schools. In fact, the majority of researchers and academicians in India have come from government schools. From Abdul Kalam onwards, almost all prominent figures grew up studying in government schools. I would say that with the new government in place, we are taking steps to completely revamp the education system."
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