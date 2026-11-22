ETV Bharat / state

People Of West Bengal Sent A Strong Message By Voting For Development: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal ( ETV Bharat )

Siliguri: From revival of the tea industry in the hills to the potential for new industries in West Bengal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal offered hope on several fronts during his first visit to North Bengal following the state's political transition.

Upon arriving at Bagdogra Airport on Sunday, he remarked that the new political landscape in West Bengal has drawn the attention of investors towards the state. He stated that the shared objective of both the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to steer the state toward rapid development.

Speaking to the press before departing for the hills, the Union Minister noted that the people of Bengal had sent a strong message by voting in favor of development. Since the formation of the new government, efforts have been underway to foster an environment conducive to industry and business in the state, he said. Goyal expressed optimism that this would lead to an increase in both domestic and foreign investment, creating new employment opportunities in the near future. He further emphasized that the government is placing special focus on raising the income of the common people and improving their standard of living.

Goyal placed particular emphasis on the Darjeeling tea industry. Once highly renowned and valued in the global market, the traditional industry in the hills is currently struggling with various challenges. The Union Minister promised to directly address issues concerning tea garden workers, the crises faced by small-scale tea growers, and various obstacles within the production system. He asserted that the former glory of the tea industry must be restored, leveraging the quality and international recognition of Darjeeling tea to reclaim its firm position in the global market.