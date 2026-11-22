People Of West Bengal Sent A Strong Message By Voting For Development: Piyush Goyal
The Union Minister claimed people responded positively to the appeal of investing in productive sectors, which led to significant decline in gold imports.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Siliguri: From revival of the tea industry in the hills to the potential for new industries in West Bengal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal offered hope on several fronts during his first visit to North Bengal following the state's political transition.
Upon arriving at Bagdogra Airport on Sunday, he remarked that the new political landscape in West Bengal has drawn the attention of investors towards the state. He stated that the shared objective of both the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to steer the state toward rapid development.
Speaking to the press before departing for the hills, the Union Minister noted that the people of Bengal had sent a strong message by voting in favor of development. Since the formation of the new government, efforts have been underway to foster an environment conducive to industry and business in the state, he said.
Goyal expressed optimism that this would lead to an increase in both domestic and foreign investment, creating new employment opportunities in the near future. He further emphasized that the government is placing special focus on raising the income of the common people and improving their standard of living.
Goyal placed particular emphasis on the Darjeeling tea industry. Once highly renowned and valued in the global market, the traditional industry in the hills is currently struggling with various challenges. The Union Minister promised to directly address issues concerning tea garden workers, the crises faced by small-scale tea growers, and various obstacles within the production system.
He asserted that the former glory of the tea industry must be restored, leveraging the quality and international recognition of Darjeeling tea to reclaim its firm position in the global market.
Tea industry is deeply intertwined with the economy of the hills, as the livelihoods of thousands of workers depend upon it. Consequently, the revival of the tea gardens is not merely a matter of commercial success; it is intrinsically linked to the social and economic future of the region. For this reason, his assurance—given after engaging with workers and small-scale tea growers—to resolve their grievances is considered highly significant.
Strongly criticizing the previous administration led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Goyal remarked that several development projects in Bengal had remained stalled over the past few years. He added that the current government would ensure the swift implementation of these projects. He also expressed a firm commitment to steering the state's economy in a new direction through industrialization and infrastructure development.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister also commented on the fluctuations in gold prices in the global market. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the nation to invest in productive sectors rather than spending vast amounts of foreign exchange on gold imports. He claimed that the public has responded positively to the appeal, which led to a significant decline in gold imports—a shift that has also impacted the international market.
The Union Minister is scheduled to attend a special event in Darjeeling on Sunday and is expected to return to Delhi on Monday.
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