'Communal Politics Won't Work In Rejinagar, People Will Stand With BJP Govt In October 6 Bypoll': Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari said minorities who never voted for BJP have said they won't waste their votes this election, reports Tapas Ghosh.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Rejinagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday asserted that the people of Rejinagar in Murshidabad district would "stand with the BJP government" in the October 6 bypoll.
Addressing an election campaign in Rejinagar, Adhikari appealed to the electorate to support BJP candidate Sakharav Sarkar and claimed that the trend of minorities traditionally not voting for the party will change this time. "Rejinagar will stand with the government in this bypoll. I am confident that the BJP candidate will emerge victorious," he said.
"Communal polarisation will not work in Rejinagar this time. Minorities who didn’t vote for the BJP all these years have said they will not waste their votes in this election," the CM added.
The BJP's campaign pitch comes amid a multi-cornered contest in the constituency, with candidates from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction, the rival TMC faction, Congress, CPI(M) and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in the fray.
Adhikari also targeted the TMC over the bitter split in the party, saying its organisational crisis came to the fore within months of the Assembly polls. "Just four months have passed, and the TMC party, both its name and symbol, has disappeared," he said.
Adhikari said the split and "destruction" of the TMC was the result of the "sins" it committed during the 15-year rule in West Bengal.
The Chief Minister also criticised AJUP founder Humayun Kabir over his recent remarks against him. "The language Humayun Kabir is using is condemnable," he said, accusing the AJUP leader of having "betrayed the Congress, BJP and other parties" and attempting to "betray the people by using communal politics," he said.
"There is no need for Hindu-Muslim politics. All nationalist forces must vote for the BJP," he added.
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