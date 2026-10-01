ETV Bharat / state

'Communal Politics Won't Work In Rejinagar, People Will Stand With BJP Govt In October 6 Bypoll': Suvendu Adhikari

Rejinagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday asserted that the people of Rejinagar in Murshidabad district would "stand with the BJP government" in the October 6 bypoll.

Addressing an election campaign in Rejinagar, Adhikari appealed to the electorate to support BJP candidate Sakharav Sarkar and claimed that the trend of minorities traditionally not voting for the party will change this time. "Rejinagar will stand with the government in this bypoll. I am confident that the BJP candidate will emerge victorious," he said.

"Communal polarisation will not work in Rejinagar this time. Minorities who didn’t vote for the BJP all these years have said they will not waste their votes in this election," the CM added.

The BJP's campaign pitch comes amid a multi-cornered contest in the constituency, with candidates from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction, the rival TMC faction, Congress, CPI(M) and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in the fray.