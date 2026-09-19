ETV Bharat / state

IAF Conducts Spectacular Air Show In Meerut, Leaves People Spellbound

Meerut: The Indian Air Force's "Surya Kiran" team enthralled the audience after conducting an air show in Meerut.

The pilots captivated the audience with various aerial formations and the show drew thunderous applause from the audience. The event took place in the New Integrated Township area near Mohiuddinpur.

At one point, they even created a tricolour display in the sky. Thousands of people had gathered to witness the event. The IAF's elite team performed "breathtaking aerial stunts" with fighter jets.

Local district administration had made elaborate preparations for the event which was attended by a good number of youngsters.

Apart from people from Meerut, those from the surrounding areas had arrived to witness the show. Several leaders, including a Rajya Sabha MP, were present at the place, while district officials including the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) managed the arrangements. Nine Squadron Leaders performed in the sky.

Speaking to ETV Bharat several young people expressed their excitement in attending the event. DM Dr V K Singh said that this event was a success and had "generated enthusiasm among the youth."

Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal expressed confidence that given the excitement witnessed among the youth today during the two-day event an even larger number of young people would turn up tomorrow.