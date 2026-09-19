IAF Conducts Spectacular Air Show In Meerut, Leaves People Spellbound
Thousands of people turned up for the IAF airshow in Meerut.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Meerut: The Indian Air Force's "Surya Kiran" team enthralled the audience after conducting an air show in Meerut.
The pilots captivated the audience with various aerial formations and the show drew thunderous applause from the audience. The event took place in the New Integrated Township area near Mohiuddinpur.
At one point, they even created a tricolour display in the sky. Thousands of people had gathered to witness the event. The IAF's elite team performed "breathtaking aerial stunts" with fighter jets.
Local district administration had made elaborate preparations for the event which was attended by a good number of youngsters.
Apart from people from Meerut, those from the surrounding areas had arrived to witness the show. Several leaders, including a Rajya Sabha MP, were present at the place, while district officials including the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) managed the arrangements. Nine Squadron Leaders performed in the sky.
Speaking to ETV Bharat several young people expressed their excitement in attending the event. DM Dr V K Singh said that this event was a success and had "generated enthusiasm among the youth."
Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal expressed confidence that given the excitement witnessed among the youth today during the two-day event an even larger number of young people would turn up tomorrow.
She emphasised that the event is particularly "motivating for Gen Z and Gen Alpha" and expressed her hope that as many "people as possible would attend and draw inspiration from the performance by IAF team."
Earlier while making preparations for the event, a 20-kilometer radius area was declared a "Red Zone" with traffic diversions for heavy vehicles also enforced along Delhi Road and NH-58 for the event.
In view of the event, the police had imposed a complete ban on flying any private or unauthorised drones in the airspace from 5 AM to 12 PM today for security reasons.
To ensure effective security at the venue, a review was conducted regarding entry and exit routes, spectator movement, barricading, parking arrangements, traffic diversions, crowd management, and security protocols at critical and sensitive locations.
Necessary directions have been issued regarding anti-sabotage (AS) checks, monitoring for suspicious persons or objects, and the strict observance of security protocols at the venue and in the surrounding areas.
The event timings are between 9:45 AM and 11:30 AM. Three pilots from Meerut were part of the 'Surya Kiran' team.
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