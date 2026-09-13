Basic Rural Infrastructure, Amenities A Far Cry In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori
Students and patients are the worst sufferers in the rain season as they face difficulties reaching schools and hospitals
Published : September 13, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Dindori: Pictures of lives of students and even patients being put to risk so that they can reach school and hospital amidst paucity of basic infrastructure depict the plight of masses in rural India. In Dindori, students, particularly female, of villages in Karanjia block have to be carried on the back to cross the Turar River so that they can reach their school. Similarly, children of Atariya village in Mandla's Bichhiya block also have to cross overflowing drains to reach school.
Ironically, the groundbreaking ceremonies for building a bridge on Turar River have been held twice with the state government having approved funding for the project. But the project awaits completion even after five years.
Sarpanch of Senguda panchayat, Dev Singh Nati said, "Turar flows through our village. During the rainy season, the water level reaches up to the waist. People cross the river through the fast-flowing water and school children face the most difficulty. Their parents carry them across the river. Sometimes, they get swept away when the current is strong. Many times, children get stuck and are unable to reach home."
Another villager, Mathura Prasad added that the patients are another category that suffer the most. “In order to help a patient cross the river, four people carry him on a cot to help him cross the river."
There's a plaque on the riverbank dated 2021 when there was a proposal to build a check dam and a road over the river at a cost of Rs 30.99 lakh. The groundbreaking ceremony was also held but work never started.
Dev Singh disclosed that when he took up the matter with the officials, they said that the area had a lot of sand and the construction could not be carried out for the amount sanctioned.
He further said that on April 19, 2022, Rs 72.99 lakh was approved for the same work. On July 24, 2023, another groundbreaking ceremony was carried out in the presence of legislators Omkar Markam and Omprakash Dhurve along with District Panchayat President Rudesh Parste. Still the work has not begun.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Panchayat, Divyanshu Chaudhary said that he, “ I am getting the file checked. As soon as the rains stop, this work will begin."
The locals accuse the legislator Omkar Markam of not showing interest in the work since he does not get electoral support from this area. Meanwhile, the local MP Faggan Singh Kulaste said that he has repeatedly told the officials to complete the task, but they don’t listen.
The scenario is pretty similar in Atariya village in Mandla where there is no paved road even after so many decades of independence. Children and teachers move through unpaved dirt roads and cross a drain to reach school. During the rainy season, this overflowing drain poses a significant challenge.
Amrit Singor, an assistant teacher at the government school in Atariya village, explained, “The road to the school from Anjaniya is approximately 5 km. It runs through a forest and is muddy during the rains. The passersby encounter many wild animals.”
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