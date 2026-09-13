ETV Bharat / state

Basic Rural Infrastructure, Amenities A Far Cry In Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Dindori: Pictures of lives of students and even patients being put to risk so that they can reach school and hospital amidst paucity of basic infrastructure depict the plight of masses in rural India. In Dindori, students, particularly female, of villages in Karanjia block have to be carried on the back to cross the Turar River so that they can reach their school. Similarly, children of Atariya village in Mandla's Bichhiya block also have to cross overflowing drains to reach school.

Ironically, the groundbreaking ceremonies for building a bridge on Turar River have been held twice with the state government having approved funding for the project. But the project awaits completion even after five years.

Sarpanch of Senguda panchayat, Dev Singh Nati said, "Turar flows through our village. During the rainy season, the water level reaches up to the waist. People cross the river through the fast-flowing water and school children face the most difficulty. Their parents carry them across the river. Sometimes, they get swept away when the current is strong. Many times, children get stuck and are unable to reach home."

Another villager, Mathura Prasad added that the patients are another category that suffer the most. “In order to help a patient cross the river, four people carry him on a cot to help him cross the river."

The primary school at Senguda (ETV Bharat)

There's a plaque on the riverbank dated 2021 when there was a proposal to build a check dam and a road over the river at a cost of Rs 30.99 lakh. The groundbreaking ceremony was also held but work never started.