People In Other Parts Of Country Should Be Educated About NE: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said people in the rest of the country should be educated about North East India to avoid incidents like the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun. The culprits involved should be booked and meted out severe punishments as a deterrent for the occurrence of such incidents, Sarma said while interacting with media persons here.

"If the accused are given harsh punishment, it will send a strong signal to the entire nation, and such incidents will hopefully not recur," he said. The people of North East India "are proud Indians and the people in the rest of the country should be educated about the region and its people", he said.

There should be more communication between the people from the region and the rest of India, he said. The death of the young student is "really sad and unfortunate", Sarma said.

"We condemn the incident and offer our condolences to the bereaved family", Sarma added. There was no such incident during the last five years, and "we hope that it does not happen again", the CM said.