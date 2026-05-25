ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Fly Ash Crisis Deepens In Korba; Experts Warn Coal Plant Waste More Dangerous Than Radioactive Waste

Korba: Chhattisgarh's energy capital Korba, which powers large parts of the country through its massive thermal power generation network, is facing a mounting environmental and public health crisis as uncontrolled fly ash emissions from power plants continue to choke the district.

With more than half of Chhattisgarh's thermal power plants concentrated in Korba alone, experts estimate that over 50,000 tonnes of fly ash is generated every day. Environmentalists, doctors, and local residents allege that poor ash management practices, weak regulatory enforcement, and repeated breaches of ash dam safety norms are turning the district into a severe pollution hotspot.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), thermal power plants across Chhattisgarh consumed 1,205.04 lakh metric tonnes of coal during 2024-25, resulting in nearly 497.90 lakh metric tonnes of ash generation, the highest in the country. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh follow behind.

While Chhattisgarh produces nearly 30,000 MW of electricity — far exceeding its own consumption of around 7,000 MW — residents of Korba say they are paying the environmental price for powering other states.

Ash More Dangerous Than Nuclear Waste

Environmental activist and industrial affairs expert Lakshmi Chauhan warned that the scale of ash pollution in Korba has reached alarming levels. "Nearly 45 per cent of the coal burned is converted into ash. Around 50,000 tonnes of ash are emitted daily in Korba district alone. The claims about proper ash utilisation are largely misleading," she said.

Citing research studies from institutions including IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology) Kharagpur, Lakshmi stated that fine particulate matter released from fly ash poses serious long-term health risks.

"PM 2.5 particles are invisible to the eye but enter directly into the lungs through breathing. They cause severe respiratory illness, digestive disorders, skin diseases, and long-term lung damage. In several research reports, fly ash pollution has been described as more dangerous than nuclear waste in certain contexts because of its widespread and continuous exposure," she said.

She added that abandoned and excavated coal mines should ideally be backfilled with fly ash as mandated under environmental regulations, but implementation remains poor.

Respiratory Illnesses Rising

Doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Korba say respiratory diseases linked to coal dust and ash exposure are rising steadily. Dr Ved Prakash, MD (Medicine) at the hospital, said a significant number of patients visiting the OPD suffer from chronic respiratory conditions.

''Most patients coming to us have breathing-related diseases — COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma, breathlessness, prolonged cough, allergic conditions and narrowing of airways. Long-term exposure to ash and coal dust is a major contributing factor,'' he said.

He warned that untreated respiratory illnesses could become life-threatening and added that silicosis-like conditions are increasingly being detected among residents exposed to prolonged industrial pollution.

Hospital authorities said nearly 30 per cent of patients visiting the medical college are suffering from chest and respiratory ailments, prompting the creation of dedicated treatment facilities.