People In Bhoktauri Village Of Gaya Have Grappled With Fluorosis For More Than 20 Years, Await Relief

Gaya: Twenty-six-year-old Ramdhar Singh Bhokta wanted to become a Police officer in Bihar. But his dreams were shattered when he could not clear the physical ability test. In fact, he could not even enroll as a Home Guard on account of his short height.

He is not the only one in his village facing this problem. Majority of the villagers from Bhoktauri in Tilaiya Panchayat of Banke Bazar block in Gaya district are below five feet with stunted limbs as they suffer from fluorosis.

“Most of the youth are in poor health. Some have crooked arms and others walk crookedly. This is due to the water we drink here," said Bhokta.

Bhoktauri village is around 90 km from the district headquarters and has approximately 200 households. It was founded by Sohrai Singh Bhokta and others.

The villagers said that around 1995, the residents began experiencing physical difficulties. After 2005, young people started aging early.

They related that the people here are unable to find jobs of their choice or get married. The village has 12 matriculates and five graduates. The people here rely on farming and manual labour. Those afflicted with dwarfism work in private shops, while 16 disabled youth are working as security guards in other states.

Even those coming from outside to reside here fall prey to illness. Savitri Devi married Ranjay Chaudhary and came here from Jharkhand eight years ago as a perfectly healthy woman. Now she walks crookedly as her feet have changed shape. She looks like an old woman.

"Me and my family had no idea that the village was in such a condition. Otherwise, I wouldn't have gotten married here. This was written in my fate. Now I can't even lift my legs. I have a child who is also in a similar condition. I am getting him treated," Savitri said.

62-year-old Sita Devi in the village is disabled along with two sons and a daughter. She survives on a disability pension.

"I could marry off my daughter with great difficulty after selling my one kattha of land. She is married into a poor family in a village in the forest area of ​​Dumaria block," she said.

Another resident of the village, 60-year-old Satya Devi (60), said that there is no clean drinking water and some children receive disability pension, while the majority of the people do not.

There are several families living under such conditions. Sarjan Chaudhary's household includes four people with disabilities, while Sukhdev Chaudhary's household has five disabled people, including his wife and children.

One of the residents, Ashok Kumar, explained that he became disabled at the age of seven. Both his legs have become crooked with bones protruding out. He cannot run quickly. His elder brother takes care of the household.

"I could study only up to Class 8 since the school is far from the village. My elder brother, Santosh Kumar, is a graduate. Due to poor financial conditions, my elder brother works in a hotel in Banke Bazaar. There are three disabled people in my family. Water has ruined my entire life," he said.

Sikandar Bhokta became disabled at the age of five. He shared, "It feels as if a car has run over my legs. The bones are broken and crooked. Despite their poverty, my parents tried to get me treated but it had no effect."