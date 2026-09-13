ETV Bharat / state

People Free To Choose Food Habits, Religious Practices: Bengal CM Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said people have the constitutional freedom to choose their food habits and religious practices, in an apparent response to godman Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his purported remarks on Bengalis eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Speaking at a summit organised by a private news channel, Adhikari said people were free to follow the religious practices of their choice, and nobody should be subjected to abuse over such personal decisions.

"Dharma gurus (Religious leaders) of different faiths express their views. It's for people to decide whether they want to accept them or not. Our great Constitution, written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, has given you the freedom," he said.

Referring to his own food habits, Adhikari said he had offered prayers at the Kalighat temple here on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya on Thursday and subsequently had 'prasad' comprising fish head and Basanti pulao.

"On the day of Kaushiki Amavasya, I offered prayers to Maa Kali at Kalighat. After that, I had Basanti pulao with fish, including its head, which had been offered to the goddess," he said.