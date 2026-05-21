ETV Bharat / state

People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone Put Under House Arrest On Father's Death Anniversary

Srinagar: People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone has been put under house arrest on the 24th death anniversary of his father, the party claimed on Thursday.

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002, as he left a Hurriyat Conference rally held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq, who too was gunned down by militants on the same day 12 years earlier.