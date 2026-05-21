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People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone Put Under House Arrest On Father's Death Anniversary

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002.

People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone Put Under House Arrest On Father's Death Anniversary
Sajad Lone (File/IANS)
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By PTI

Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone has been put under house arrest on the 24th death anniversary of his father, the party claimed on Thursday.

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002, as he left a Hurriyat Conference rally held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq, who too was gunned down by militants on the same day 12 years earlier.

"The Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference strongly condemns the house arrest of its President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, on the death anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Gani Lone," the party said in a statement.

It is called the house arrest of the party president and Handwara MLA, undemocratic. "Such actions hurt public sentiments and weaken democratic values," the party said.

Read more:

  1. ‘Weaponising Grief’: Kashmir Politicians Barred From Attending Hurriyat Leader Prof Bhat’s Funeral
  2. Send These 'Braves' To Borders, Not After Kashmiri Shawl Sellers: MLA Sajad Lone In Srinagar

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PEOPLE CONFERENCE
ABDUL GANI LONE
SAJAD LONE

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