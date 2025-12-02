'People Are Terrified': Mamata Blames Centre For SIR, Announces Financial Help For Dead BLOs' kin
Mamata said due to SIR panic, 39 people have died so far, and 13 are admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre and Election Commission for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that the people are terrified with the exercise.
While presenting the state's 15-year development report, the Chief Minister roared against the "detention camp" politics. "I will not allow detention centres in West Bengal," she said. On the other hand, she announced a financial package for the families of BLO and SIR listed workers who died in that fear or pressure at the workplace.
Banerjee said due to the panic surrounding the SIR process in West Bengal, many people are suffering from depression and have even chosen the path of suicide.
"Remember that everyone in Bengal is safe. We will not allow anyone to suffer or create anarchy by setting up any detention camp here," she said while assuring that this state is a haven for all people, regardless of religion or caste, and the state government does not believe in the politics of division.
The Chief Minister expressed deep concern for the death of those government employees, especially BLOs (Booth Level Officers) and others, who have died or fallen ill due to the pressure of administrative work and panic related to documents.
"Many people have already died by committing suicide in grief. We express our full condolences to them," Mamata added. Citing numbers, she said that according to her knowledge, 39 people have died so far and 13 are admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
The state government has announced immediate financial assistance to support all these affected families. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, families of all those government employees, who have died, will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.
She said those who are admitted to the hospital due to illness or have suffered serious injuries, stroke or attempted suicide, will be given Rs 1 lakh each.
The Trinamool Congress supremo said this financial assistance has already been given to two families. The CM instructed the officials to remove bureaucratic complications and quickly hand over this money to the affected families. "Their families should at least think that the government is with them in times of trouble. When people are in disasters, our social responsibility is to help them," she said.
Criticising the central government's policy, she alleged that migrant workers from Bengal are being detained in camps in other states and tortured. Despite being Indian citizens, many are being sent to Bangladesh. In this context, she assured that no human rights issue will be compromised. "We are responsible for democracy, we are responsible for the Constitution, and we are responsible for civil rights," Mamata said.
She vowed to continue the political fight and said saving people's lives and ensuring their mental safety is the main priority of her government. "We have enhanced budgetary allocation in the state's health sector by six times in the last 14 years, and Bengal is now a model in various fields for the rest of India," she said.
Mamata dig at NDA
Taking a dig at the newly elected NDA government in Bihar, Mamata said, "In Bihar, they distributed Rs 10,000 among women before the assembly polls and mobilised bulldozers after the elections got over. In our state, women have been receiving Rs 60,000 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme every year for the past five years."
