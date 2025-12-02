ETV Bharat / state

'People Are Terrified': Mamata Blames Centre For SIR, Announces Financial Help For Dead BLOs' kin

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre and Election Commission for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that the people are terrified with the exercise.

While presenting the state's 15-year development report, the Chief Minister roared against the "detention camp" politics. "I will not allow detention centres in West Bengal," she said. On the other hand, she announced a financial package for the families of BLO and SIR listed workers who died in that fear or pressure at the workplace.

Banerjee said due to the panic surrounding the SIR process in West Bengal, many people are suffering from depression and have even chosen the path of suicide.

"Remember that everyone in Bengal is safe. We will not allow anyone to suffer or create anarchy by setting up any detention camp here," she said while assuring that this state is a haven for all people, regardless of religion or caste, and the state government does not believe in the politics of division.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concern for the death of those government employees, especially BLOs (Booth Level Officers) and others, who have died or fallen ill due to the pressure of administrative work and panic related to documents.

"Many people have already died by committing suicide in grief. We express our full condolences to them," Mamata added. Citing numbers, she said that according to her knowledge, 39 people have died so far and 13 are admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The state government has announced immediate financial assistance to support all these affected families. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, families of all those government employees, who have died, will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.